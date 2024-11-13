Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- In the final international window before the ASEAN Championship kicks off on Dec. 8, Singapore return to facing international opposition ready to show what they have learned over the past couple of months.

The Lions' focus on Southeast Asia's premier international tournament started to ramp up following the conclusion of their second-round campaign in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

Nonetheless, the past two international windows have seen Singapore opt for training camps and warmup matches against club teams, as opposed to the more conventional international friendlies.

September's window saw them remain at home as they took on local club BG Tampines Rovers and Malaysia Super League giants Johor Darul Ta'zim, before an overseas stint in Japan last month involved matches against J1 League opposition in the form of FC Tokyo, Tokyo Verdy and Yokohama F. Marinos.

During the trip to Japan, Singapore managed a victory over Tokyo Verdy but suffered heavy losses to FC Tokyo and Marinos -- although it must be noted that the opposition all fielded lineups that had considerable J1 League experience.

On Thursday, the Lions return to international action when they entertain Myanmar before taking on Chinese Taipei four days later.

And coach Tsutomu Ogura is determined for his charges to show the improvement they have made over the past couple of months -- starting with the tie against fellow ASEAN Championship hopefuls.

"Every team in ASEAN is now of a high level," said the Japanese tactician at Wednesday's pre-match news conference. "Myanmar are no different.

"They played rather well even against Japan (in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers). This will be good preparation that is very important for us.

"This is now the last window (before the ASEAN Championship). In previous windows, we played against strong opponents.

"We were training, having team meetings, preparing the players in various aspects ... we must show in the next two games what kind of improvement we've had."

Sitting alongside Ogura was midfielder Hami Syahin, who has enjoyed a fine season so far with a Lion City Sailors side gunning for glory in both the Singapore Premier League and the AFC Champions League Two.

Virtually ever-present in the Sailors starting XI, Hami will also be looking to grow in influence within the national team setup -- and, in a positive sign, spoke with an impressive confidence and maturity.

Having enjoyed a fine season so far with Lion City Sailors, Hami Syahin will be looking to play an important role for Singapore at the upcoming ASEAN Championship. Lim Weixiang/Getty Images

"I think after the preparation we had in Japan, the boys are looking forward to putting in a good display against Myanmar and Chinese Taipei to build the momentum," said the 25-year-old, who may also be considered at right wing-back having recently impressed in that position for the Sailors.

"It's been a busy year, not just for me, but for all the boys. We're definitely looking forward to be back playing in front of our home crowd. Also, these two matches will be our final preparation towards the Mitsubishi Electric Cup (ASEAN Championship).

"We're really looking forward to putting in our best effort in each game."

Despite a busy schedule especially for clubs like LCS and Tampines, who are competing on multiple fronts, the Football Association of Singapore's concerted efforts to work in tandem with SPL teams is already beginning to reap dividends.

Ogura has had no issues organising centralised training sessions on a regular basis. In return, they have allowed players to return to club duty earlier that required whenever possible.

Alluding to this positive relationship, as well as the benefit the Sailors and Tampines players have gotten from playing in continental competition, Ogura said: "I've watched many games for LCS and Tampines in the ACL Two -- it's very good for the players' experience, especially since we have many players from those teams.

"The SPL is good experience. But this (the ACL Two) is at an even higher level. At this level, small details are very important in the result being a win or a loss.

"I'm very appreciative to all the SPL teams because now the league has come to a stop so we can prepare for AFF (the ASEAN Championship). Having all the clubs cooperating for (the benefit of) Singapore and having them behind us it's very important, and it's been very helpful for the national team."

And as the Lions prepare for the prospect of playing in front of their faithful at the National Stadium once more, Ogura was candid in stressing that it was down to them to ensure they get as big a backing as possible.

"I'm very appreciative of our fans coming to show their support, especially a couple of days ago even at a training session," he added. "There were some kids but also men and women -- all sorts of people turned up.

"We cannot just expect people to come and watch the game. We have to show something for the people to come and want to buy a ticket.

"We have to show a fighting spirit -- that we want to contribute to our country -- and then produce football that makes more and more people come to the stadium.

"Both myself and the players need to show something to appeal to the fans over the next two games."