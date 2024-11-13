Open Extended Reactions

A Real Madrid theme park officially opened in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, with the LaLiga giants calling the destination "the world's first football club theme park."

Real Madrid World's six-hectare (14.8 acre) site in Dubai features over 40 rides based on the club and its history, which the club said includes the world's tallest "flying chairs" ride and the Middle East's first wooden roller coaster.

🤝 Official inauguration of Real Madrid World in Dubai, the world's first football club theme park.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 13, 2024

The park's inauguration was attended by Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos and the club's director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueño, who also attended a coaching session for over 100 children from Madrid's charitable partner, the Real Madrid Foundation.

"Vsitors to this theme park will immediately feel the excitement and enthusiasm that our badge and our shirt convey," Butragueño said. "Here we bring to life a very important and beloved part of our history."

As well as the park's rides, Madrid fans can also gather to watch Real Madrid's games live at the venue.

Although the site, which is part of the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex, where a number of theme and water parks are located, officially opened with its inauguration on Wednesday, it first opened its doors to the public in a soft launch in April this year.

Attractions include the "Hala Madrid Coaster" and "Stars Flyer" described as "the world's tallest spinning ride" at 140 meters (460 feet) high.

There's a life-size replica of Cibeles, the fountain in Madrid where the team celebrates trophy wins, while visitors can also sample Spanish cuisine at the "Hala Madrid" restaurant.