Everton's win over Liverpool raises more calls for VAR in WSL

Open Extended Reactions

play 0:52 Everton get first WSL win at the Merseyside derby vs. Liverpool Katja Snoeijs' penalty give Everton their first win of the WSL season against Liverpool at home in the Merseyside derby.

Hanging from the upper tier of Goodison Park's iconic Gwladys Street End on Sunday afternoon was a banner inscribed with the words "Nil Satis Nisi Optimum." The Latin slogan, which translates to "Nothing But The Best Is Good Enough," has been Everton's club motto for close to a century. For the women's team, the form book would suggest that they have struggled to uphold that principle this season.

But in Sunday's 1-0 win (stream a replay on ESPN+, U.S. only) over city rivals Liverpool, Brian Sorensen's side embodied the club's mission statement admirably, sealing their first Women's Super League (WSL) victory of the campaign and ensuring the history books will forever make it known that they came out on top in the final women's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, ahead of next season's move to their newly built stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

That the victory was yielded courtesy of a huge officiating error will likely rankle for some time within the Liverpool camp. Katja Snoeijs' first-half penalty was coolly converted but should never have been awarded. Replays quickly showed the foul by Liverpool midfielder Fuka Nagano on Japan teammate Honoka Hayashi took place a yard outside of the 18-yard box, but with the absence of VAR in the WSL, referee Abigail Byrne's on-field decision stood.

The incident will no doubt fan the flames of debate in the coming days as clamours for VAR to be introduced in the women's top flight continue to grow louder. For Liverpool, it is the third time in as many seasons they have been stung by an officiating error in a Merseyside derby.

Everton celebrate after Katja Snoeijs converted a controversial penalty against Liverpool. Jess Hornby - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

At Goodison in March 2023, Liverpool defender Leighanne Robe saw her goal contentiously disallowed for an alleged foul on Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan. Later that year at Anfield, Missy Bo Kearns' opener for the hosts was incorrectly ruled out for offside, leading Liverpool boss Matt Beard to declare that he was "sick to death" of the standard of officiating in the WSL.

Echoing that sentiment again after Sunday's game, Beard said: "It wasn't a penalty. That's it. It changes the complete complexion of the game. Even I saw the contact was about a yard outside the box. I just give up with it to be honest with you. It happens every week, not just with us. It's cost us the game today."

Beard is far from the only manager to have aired his grievances with the standard of officiating in the WSL and the matter of whether VAR should be introduced is one of the biggest quandaries facing Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) -- the club-owned body which took over the running of the top two tiers of the English women's game from the Football Association in August.

There are a number of financial and logistical factors to consider, with some WSL stadiums not currently equipped to deal with the necessary infrastructure to house the technology. ESPN reported last week that FIFA is hoping to be granted permission from the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to continue trials of Football Video Support (FVS), an alternative VAR system which gives coaches the chance to challenge decisions. FVS, which was used at the U20 and U17 FIFA Women's World Cups this year, is only intended for use in leagues with fewer resources.

The WSL could perhaps fit into that bracket. Everton boss Sorensen endorsed the introduction of such technology on Sunday afternoon -- though there is an argument that not implementing VAR fully would undermine the league's position as a top division.

For Everton, Sunday's victory will surely feel like a meritorious reward for all of their endeavours in the WSL this season. Winless in their first seven league games, Sorensen's side have spent much of his tenure operating under a cloud of uncertainty amid the club's myriad issues off the pitch.

Katja Snoeijs scores from the penalty spot in the Merseyside derby. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton's struggles with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) have left the women's team working within strict financial parameters, with the Friedkin Group's impending takeover of Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club -- which still remains subject to regulatory approval -- perceived in some quarters as the light at the end of a very long tunnel.

Having lost two players to anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries within the space of just eight days earlier in the season, and with several other personnel sidelined with more minor ailments, those of an Everton persuasion would be well within their rights to feel they were overdue a spot of good fortune.

"I'm so delighted, first and foremost for the girls because they really deserve it," Sorensen said in his post-match news conference. "It's been challenging because we've had to change something every week.

"We haven't been able to put the same lineup out two weeks in a row and I think it was the first week this week where we could actually have a bit of consistency in training and get our game plan right."

The Dane added: "We haven't had our best performances here when we've played Liverpool. It's been 1-1 or 0-0 so it was really good that we got this one over the line and it's one we'll look back on with joy."

Indeed, Sorensen will be hoping the victory over Liverpool proves to be the spark which truly ignites Everton's season. For Beard and his team, the flames of frustration look set to continue burning for the foreseeable future.