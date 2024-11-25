Salah 239, Lewandowski on top with 15, Kane's fastest 50: stats

Open Extended Reactions

The club football was back after the international break and there was enough drama across the top league. Manchester City lost to Tottenham 4-0 while Liverpool took advantage and improved their lead at the top to 8 points after a 3-2 win over Southampton. Arsenal and Chelsea also secured victories but Ruben Amorim's first match as in charge of Manchester United ended in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

In LaLiga, Barcelona took a 2-0 before conceding twice to draw the match against Celta Vigo while Real Madrid beat Leganes 3-0. Bayern Munich maintained their winning run in the Bundesliga with 3-0 victory over Augsburg and Napoli lead the Serie A table with 1-0 win over Roma. The match between AC Milan and Juventus ended in a 0-0 draw.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

10

No manager in Premier League history has reached 10 wins in fewer matches from the start of their career in the competition than Liverpool's Arne Slot (12 games, level with Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti).

5

Manchester City are the first reigning champions to lose five games in a row in all competitions since Chelsea in March 1956.

It is also first time Pep Guardiola has five consecutive matches in his managerial career.

Man City are sure missing their Ballon d'Or winner �� pic.twitter.com/mAlflpNCTF - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 23, 2024

17

Ethan Nwaneri, at 17 years and 247 days, has become Arsenal's second youngest Premier League goalscorer, behind only Cesc Fabregas against Blackburn in August 2004 (17y 113d).

239

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Liverpool (239) than Frank Lampard was for Chelsea (237).

Only Wayne Rooney (276), Ryan Giggs (271) Harry Kane (259) and Thierry Henry (249) are ahead of Salah.

15

Salah also became the first player to be directly involved in 15 Premier League goals this season.

15

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 goals in LaLiga 2024/25, the highest in the top 5 European leagues after Harry Kane's 14 with Bayern Munich.

13

Raphinha has scored 13 goals with Barcelona this season in all competitions, the most by a Barcelona player in a season before the start of December since Robert Lewandowski had 18 goals in 19 games in 2022-23.

9

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde has scored 9 goals from outside the box since 2022-23 season (sharing with six other players). Only Kylian Mbappe (10) has scored more in the top 5 European leagues in that period.

9 Lazio have won 9 of their first 13 games in Serie A this season, equalling their best record for the most wins at this point of a single campaign in the competition (9 after 13 matches also in 2017/18).

50

After his hat trick against FC Augsburg, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has now scored 50 Bundesliga goals in 43 games -- a new competition record.

Harry Kane is the �������������� player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals and he did it while scoring a hat trick ��‍�� pic.twitter.com/HzwGvG4LX0 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2024

MESSI - RONALDO WATCH

7

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 7th goal of the season (fourth best overall) for his club Al Nassr against Al Qadsiah but that was not enough to secure a win as they lost 2-1.

(Stats courtesy ESPN Stats & Information Group)