United States women's national team head coach Emma Hayes said fans are "entitled to their opinions" after midfielder Korbin Albert was booed following her introduction as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw with England.

Albert was brought into the action in the 73rd minute of the stalemate against the reigning European champions but was welcomed to Wembley Stadium by an echo of boos rather than the loud cheers her teammates received.

Hayes, when asked about Albert receiving such a negative reaction from the crowd, said: "Of course I understand the booing and everybody is entitled to their opinions on it, without a doubt. My job is not to weigh in on the debate. I'm a football coach to produce a football team."

Albert shared anti-LGBTQIA+ content on social media earlier in the year and subsequently apologized, saying she was "really disappointed" in herself for doing so. Hayes supported Albert after beginning work with the USWNT in the summer, but insisted on Saturday that the 21-year-old needed to learn from this experience.

It is not the first time Albert has faced a negative reaction from a crowd. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was booed in June -- on the first day of Pride month -- during the USA's 4-0 win over South Korea in Colorado.

"I've sat down with her, I've had several conversations with her in and around these things to make sure that self-development piece is there," Hayes said following the stalemate in London.

"There have been opportunities for Korbin to be interviewed about this postgame, and maybe people haven't asked the questions and even at the Olympics."

Both captains were wearing rainbow armbands during the friendly in support of the Rainbow Laces campaign organised by the LGBTQIA+ rights charity Stonewall.

Hayes insisted that the team has fostered an inclusive environment and reiterated her point that fans are allowed to have their opinions.

"No one's going to enjoy that, but you have to appreciate that there is a community that support our team and everybody wants to feel that. I know for me, we create an environment that's not just inclusive, respectful, and tolerant, which I do do, but I cannot control what happens outside our environment.

"I'm sure when the moment comes and Korbin is asked about it, then no, it's for her to address, not for me. But I totally appreciate the fans doing that and they're entitled to do that."