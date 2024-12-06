Craig Burley doubts Manchester City will be able to go on a winning run to get back into the Premier League title race. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Real Madrid might reignite their interest in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, according to Christian Falk, while Manchester City are looking to bring in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, and Barcelona will prioritize a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. Elsewhere, rumors also point to Liverpool offering Mohamed Salah a contract extension. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Van Dijk tight-lipped on Liverpool contract status

- Roque on Barça spell: 'I wanted to go to my farm'

- Amorim cites player 'time limits' in first United loss

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is linked with a move to Man United and Real Madrid. M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United and Real Madrid could reignite their interest in Alphonso Davies after talks between the player and Bayern Munich have stalled, according to Christian Falk. He reports that Davies' agent, Nick Househ, is disappointed with the way Bayern are conducting their negotiations and, in particular, director of sport Max Eberl's failure to attend a video meeting. Fullback Davies, 24, has been a long-term target for both United and Real, and Househ is looking to arrange meetings with both in January.

- Mohamed Salah's ongoing contract situation has taken a dramatic twist, with beIN Sports analyst Haytham Farouk taking to X to congratulate the Liverpool forward on his new Liverpool deal. Farouk, himself a former Egyptian international, posted: "Congratulations on renewing your contract with the number you like and the period you want. The Egyptian king rules with his own judgments." Salah, 32, is in the final year of his contract and, until now, has been stating that he's yet to receive an offer from the Mersysiders.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are set to beat Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid to the signing of Hammarby starlet Bazoumana Toure, according to Fotboll Direkt. The 18-year-old winger is currently wanted by as many as 10 clubs, but the Seagulls have started negotiations to try and get ahead of the rest, and so lead the way for the highly rated attacking player. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested.

- Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães is on Manchester City's shortlist of midfield targets, reports the Daily Mail. Sources close to the outlet indicate that City will sign at least one midfielder in January and could "test Newcastle's resolve." Their desire to bolster the position comes after the ACL injury sustained by Rodri, who was ruled out the rest of the 2024-25 campaign in September. As a result, Liverpool target Martín Zubimendi has also been linked with a move to Etihad in recent weeks. The paper suggests that City want to sign a second midfielder before next season.

- Barcelona are going "all-in" to try to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah next summer, Florian Plettenberg reports. The Germany international is set to become a free agent in 2025, with Bayern Munich also pushing hard to secure a pre-contract agreement. Plettenberg reveals that a meeting took place between sporting director Deco, Tah and the player's representatives on Thursday, as talks intensified over a potential free transfer. The 28-year-old has been at Leverkusen since 2015, playing a crucial role in the club's first Bundesliga triumph last season.

- Manchester United and Aston Villa are both keeping tabs on Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling, according to the Sun. The 18-year-old has seized the opportunities afforded to him by Saints manager Russell Martin this season, and has impressed despite the Saints' poor run of form. Both United and Villa have sent scouts to see Dibling in action, while clubs from Germany and Italy also interested.

- Chelsea have edged in front of Manchester United in the race for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, reports TeamTalk. The 27-year-old is valued at around €40m and has a long contract through to 2029. Tottenham have also been linked with the Denmark international. The report adds that links between Man United and Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret are wide of the mark.

- Kevin De Bruyne will be given the chance to move to another club in City Football Group when he leaves Manchester City, the Daily Telegraph reports. De Bruyne, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a lucrative free transfer to Saudi Arabia. The report states that New York City FC could offer him the chance to play in MLS. However, the Daily Mirror says that Inter Miami CF are ready to make a move.

- Gianluigi Donnarumma's Paris Saint-Germain contract extension is on hold because of his recent club form, RMC Sport reports. The French outlet explains that his displays are "not in line with the salary increase requested." The 25-year-old Italian goalkeeper is under contract at PSG until June 2026, having joined the Ligue 1 giants back in 2021. He was left out of the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich last week.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Rob Dawson explores Manchester City's possible move for Bruno Guimarães.

Pep Guardiola has been a fan of Bruno Guimarães for a while. Manchester City looked at the Brazilian midfielder in the summer, but were put off by Newcastle's valuation. If Guimaraes is available for a more realistic fee -- either in January or next summer -- they would be open to rekindling their interest. Midfield is a problem area for City. Rodri is out for the season and his understudy, Mateo Kovacic, is also injured. Ilkay Gündoğan has struggled since his return from Barcelona. Kalvin Phillips is out on loan at Ipswich Town, and there is no recall clause in the deal. There is little enthusiasm to have him back at the Etihad Stadium even if it was possible. City have usually shied away from doing January deals, but there is an acceptance that there are special circumstances this season. Central midfield is one of the priority positions to strengthen and City have also looked at Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Martin Zubimendi at Real Sociedad. Guimaraes would be high up on the list and there is little doubt at City that he would jump at the chance to join Guardiola. The difficulty would be agreeing a deal with Newcastle for one of their best players.

OTHER RUMORS

- New Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to raid old club Manchester United for the loan signing of 20-year-old midfielder Toby Collyer, according to the Sun.

- West Ham United are considering Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle as a potential suitor for existing boss Julien Lopetegui, according to Rudy Galetti at Teamtalk. Lopetegui is under pressure after a run of three defeats in the last four games. Meanwhile, Football Insider believe former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is the frontrunner to fill the roll should it become available.

- Chelsea have completed a move for Mathis Eboue, son of former Arsenal star Emmanuel, from Watford. Fabrizio Romano reports that the 15-year-old England U-16 star forms part of the Blues' long-term plan.

- West Ham United are monitoring the situation of Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to Foot Mercato. The Hammers are hoping to land the 27-year-old on loan in January. Adarabioyo has played five games this season, including the Blues' recent 5-1 win at Southampton in midweek.

- Sevilla, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are monitoring the situation of Bryan Zaragoza, who has been on loan at Osasuna from Bayern Munich, according to Ekrem Konur.

- Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle sent scouts to run the rule over Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha in the game against Bayern Munich last Saturday. Nmecha was in the Manchester City academy before moving to Wolfsburg. (Bild)

- Victor Osimhen would consider a move to Juventus next summer, with former Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli now working for the Turin giants. (Il Mattino)

- Juventus remain very interested in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, and have sent scouts to watch the England under-21 international. Juventus would need to move on Dusan Vlahovic to afford a permanent deal for Delap. (Tuttosport)

- Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia have been told by Barcelona they can find new clubs in January. (Diario Sport)

- Shanghai Port midfielder Oscar is open to a return to his former club Internacional. The 33-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of this month, has been in China since 2017. (Ekrem Konur)

- Former West Ham, Everton and Man United boss David Moyes is on a list of possible replacements for Gary O'Neil at Wolves. (Daily Telegraph)

- Talks over a new deal for Ibrahima Konaté at Liverpool are continuing and the club are confident it will be sorted out soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Brighton, Liverpool, Newcastle and Southampton are all watching Scotland Under-21 midfielder Lennon Miller. The 18-year-old plays for Motherwell. (Daily Mail)

- AS Roma want a right-back and a backup striker who can provide competition for Artem Dovbyk in January. Everton forward Beto has been heavily linked with a move to Roma in recent weeks. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace have made a move to sign Millwall's England under-20 star Romain Esse. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder could join Palace in January, but be loaned back to Millwall until the summer. (Evening Standard)