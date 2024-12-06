Open Extended Reactions

Danish clubs FC Nordsjælland and AGF have been fined after a snowball fight broke out between fans in their recent league match.

The Danish Superliga clash on Nov. 22 was fairly uneventful when it came to on-field matters -- hosts FC Nordsjælland winning 1-0 -- but the supporters' conduct in the stands led to a disciplinary procedure being launched by the Danish FA (DBU), who on Thursday punished both clubs.

The DBU's disciplinary body determined that four snowballs were thrown from the stands, two from each fanbase, and in a bid to crack down on objects being thrown towards the pitch fined both clubs 5,000 Kroner (£555).

It was stated that the snowballs didn't hit a player and "had no influence on the conduct of the match," but were a "violation of the regulations on safety and order at the stadium."

FC Nordsjælland players celebrate during their 1-0 win against AGF on November 22 FC Nordsjælland / Instagram

Both clubs, according to the DBU, held an "objective responsibility" for the behaviour of fans from their respective sections.

Nordsjælland emerged victorious in the game thanks to a last-minute goal from American forward Milan Iloski.

AGF are fourth in the Superliga after 17 matches, with Nordsjaelland three places further back.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.