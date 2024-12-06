Mikel Arteta expresses his desire for Arsenal to become the best at everything in football after being crowned the "corner kings." (0:38)

'We want to be the kings of everything!' - Arteta on set-piece prowess (0:38)

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal "want to be the kings of everything," urging his side to build on their set-piece prowess.

Arsenal are leading the Premier League in set-piece goals since the start of last season with 22 after adding two more to their collection in Wednesday night's 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Jurriën Timber and William Saliba got the goals from corners, with United -- seemingly like many of Arsenal's rivals -- unable to deal with the dead-ball routines.

But Arteta, while accepting Arsenal's progress in that specialism, said he wants his team, and the club, to dominate in every area.

"Well we want to be the kings of everything," Arteta said. "On set pieces, the best in the world, high press, the best in the world, attacking in open spaces, the best in the world.

"Best atmosphere and stadium, the best at everything. Before it was about we didn't score enough, we were soft defending, we didn't have mentality, we weren't physical enough, we couldn't challenge the top teams. We want to be the best at everything.

"The best academy, the best individual development for players. We want to be the best of the best. Recruit the best players, the best coaches, that's the aim."

After the game at the Emirates Stadium, former United forward Dimitar Berbatov quipped on Amazon Prime Video that "Arsenal are the new Stoke City," alluding to their goals from set pieces.

While Stoke certainly played a more physical brand of football than Arsenal during their stay in the top flight, Arteta said he took it as a compliment.

Mikel Arteta celebrates after Arsenal's 2-0 win against Manchester United on Wednesday night. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I understood very well what Berbatov said," he added. "It was in the best possible way. We will take it as a big compliment, 100%."

Arsenal take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, aiming for a fourth straight league win as they look to gain on Liverpool in the title race.

Fulham took five points off Arsenal last year, beating them at home and drawing at the Emirates.

"It's a big challenge," Arteta admitted. "Obviously we experienced it last year. I was being very complimentary about them, about the coach and what they do. It's always a really tough place to go."