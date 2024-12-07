Ruben Amorim speaks about the competitiveness of the Premier League and how Man United need to stay calm. (1:12)

Manchester United's clash with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday will go ahead as the country braces against Storm Darragh.

The news comes after the Premier League's early kick-off, Everton vs. Liverpool, was postponed with strong winds of up to 70mph forecast in the region.

A number of other games in the UK have also been postponed, including matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all matches in Wales.

However, the four other Premier League games Saturday remain on as planned, including the clash at Old Trafford.

United said in a statement: "Today's Premier League fixture at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

"The club will continue to consult the relevant authorities throughout the day and will update supporters immediately if anything changes."

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Brentford and Crystal Palace both said their games will be played.

"Today's match is still scheduled to go ahead despite the bad weather," Brentford said in a statement. "Please travel safely, plan ahead, and allow extra time for your journey."

Storm Darragh was expected to "gradually ease from late morning as it crosses the UK, so the strongest winds in the west will start to reduce through Saturday," Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.