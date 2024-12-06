Man Utd vs. Forest: Time, how to watch, stats, news, injuries

Ruben Amorim speaks about the competitiveness of the Premier League and how Man United need to stay calm. (1:12)

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their first defeat under manager Ruben Amorim.

Arsenal halted Amorim's unbeaten run on Wednesday as the Gunners handed United a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates but the Portuguese coach looks to defend his unbeaten record at Old Trafford having already held off Bodo/Glimt and Everton. United have lost just one of their last 10 matches at home, scoring 28 goals in that time.

Forest have been a surprise team in this season's Premier League campaign, notably being the only team to take three points from Liverpool as they handed Arne Slot his first defeat in September. However a recent dip of form has seen Forest drop to seventh, just three points above United in 13th. Saturday will be Nuno Espirito Santo's team's second trip to Manchester this week having suffered a 3-0 thrashing to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 17.30 p.m. GMT (12.30 p.m. ET).

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Referee: Darren England.

VAR: Paul Tierney.

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Manchester United Injury/suspension updates:

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Victor Lindelöf, D, groin, DOUBT

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Nottingham Forest Injury/suspension updates:

Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Stats:

Expected lineups:

Manchester United:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Noussair Mazraoui

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Casemiro | RM Amad Diallo

AM Marcus Rashford | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Joshua Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

