Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé blamed his early season struggles at Real Madrid on being "too hungry" and "impatient" on Sunday, in his first sit-down interview since joining the club.

Mbappé has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for Madrid in all competitions so far, including one in their 3-0 LaLiga win at Girona on Saturday, but has faced criticism for his all-round performances as Madrid have suffered some high-profile defeats.

In an hour-long interview for Canal+ program Clique -- recorded earlier this week at his home in Madrid -- Mbappé discussed his time at his new team so far, as well as his absence from the last two France national team squads, and his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

"[Real Madrid] is a new context, a club, a new environment," Mbappé said.

"I'm going to have success here. At first I was too hungry, it wasn't good for me, because I was impatient. But I'm passionate and I'm competitive. Sometimes that goes against me."

Mbappé scored in his first game for Madrid, their 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, and scored six more goals in September.

He then went on a run of two goals in nine games -- including defeats to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool in the Champions League, and a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in El Clásico -- before scoring against Getafe and Girona this month.

"It hasn't been the best start to the season, but we're preparing for trophies, which is what counts," Mbappé said. "The start isn't what we expected, but at Madrid you have to wait for the second half of the season. That's when you're judged."

After a disappointing Euro 2024 -- in which he played with a broken nose -- captain Mbappé featured for France in the September international break.

He then missed his country's games in October, having recently recovered from injury, and was left out by coach Didier Deschamps for two matches last month, leading to speculation about his international future.

"The France national team has always been the highest level of football," Mbappé said.

"My love for the France national team has not changed. Yes, I miss it, because I haven't been there for a long time. In September, I asked the coach not to go. I had just arrived in Madrid, I had a super short holiday. The coach insisted that I go.

Kylian Mbappé scored Real Madrid's third goal against Girona on Saturday, rebounding from two consecutive penalty misses. Leonardo Gerzon/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"In October I got injured. I wasn't on the list. There were discussions, and the coach told me it was better not to call me up [in November]. He's the boss, I'm behind him. I wanted to go, but I can't say why they didn't call me up."

Mbappé also discussed his PSG exit, which has led to a legal battle between player and club over alleged unpaid wages and bonuses.

"PSG, the club, meant a lot to me. I spent seven years there, it's a super intense place, in good times and bad. I had seven extraordinary years.

"I had conflicts with people, I defended my rights as a player, but that didn't represent the club, I never mixed that up with the players, with the people in the academy, and the squad.

"[The fans] say Kylian doesn't care, they think that it was a hobby for me, before going to Madrid. I still watch PSG matches, I have always maintained a link with the club, that doesn't just disappear."