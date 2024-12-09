Open Extended Reactions

Angel City FC parted ways with head coach Becki Tweed, the team announced Monday.

The team named Eleri Earnshaw to act as interim head coach, and said it will immediately begin the search for a new head coach.

Tweed was named head coach ahead of the 2024 season after being elevated to interim head coach midway through the 2023 season and guiding the club to an 8-2-5 record in all competitions. That stretch included an 11-game unbeaten streak and led to Angel City's first playoff appearance.

However, the 2024 season didn't live up to those expectations, with Angel City finishing in 12th place with a 7-13-6 record.

"Despite the challenges and results of a tough season, Becki's resilience and determination leave a lasting impression," said ACFC technical director Mark Wilson. "She departs ACFC well-respected, and we have no doubt wherever she lands next, her talents and character will make a significant impact. We thank Becki for her contributions over the past two seasons and wish her the very best in her journey ahead."

After playing professionally in her native England and the U.S., Tweed worked as an assistant coach with the NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC during the 2020 through 2022 seasons.

Veteran forward Sydney Leroux agreed in October to a new three-year contract through 2027 with the club.