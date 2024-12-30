Transfer rumors, news: Star Liverpool trio to dictate transfer movements

Liverpool's transfer movements will focus on their ability to keep a star trio while Manchester United are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.
Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades
TOP STORIES
- Salah 'far away' from new deal with Liverpool
- Pep: No chance of City title despite victory 'relief'
- Ange: Depleted Spurs had to use injured Dragusin
TRENDING RUMORS
- All talk of Liverpool operating in the transfer market next month revolves around their ability to keep hold of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all out of contract at the end of the season, but Teamtalk reports the Reds are targeting Alphonso Davies and Jeremie Frimpong in the summer. Bayern Munich full-back Davies is a target for Real Madrid too, but the 24-year-old Canadian could be the ideal replacement for Alexander-Arnold, should the 26-year-old Liverpudlian depart for Madrid as rumoured. Davies' contract comes to an end next summer, and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from Jan. 1. Frimpong, 24, is contracted to Bayer Leverkusen until 2028 and is also a target for Manchester City. However, Liverpool see the Dutchman as the perfect long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson.
- Manchester United could begin the January transfer window by making bids for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to the Mirror and Mail respectively. Left-back Robinson, 27, is highly coveted by Liverpool among others, but he could fill a real problem position for United boss Ruben Amorim. Robinson added another assist to his growing collection on Sunday during Fulham's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth, and his attacking capabilities could be well suited to Amorim's style, particularly given Luke Shaw's ongoing injury problems. Verbruggen, 22, is Brighton's first-choice goalkeeper, and United's pursuit suggests Amorim is growing impatient with André Onana. Verbruggen would be available for £30m. United are also considering Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens.
OTHER RUMORS
- Clubs are lining up to sign out-of-form PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, but today Footmercato report that Chelsea are the latest side to express interest in landing the 26-year-old. They believe the Blues will contact the Ligue 1 league leaders in the next couple of days to find out whether or not a deal is feasible, with PSG said to favour a loan move with an option to buy. Chelsea are keen to bolster their attacking options, but AS Monaco, RB Leipzig, Manchester United and Juventus are also interested.
- Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is desperate for reinforcements in January given his side's lengthy injury list, and while Ekrem Konur [for Caught Offside] believes Spurs will battle Arsenal for Tyrick Mitchell, the Sun also reports they're preparing a bid for Sunderland's Anthony Patterson. 25-year-old Mitchell plays on the left side of defence for Crystal Palace, and would strengthen both north London clubs. Goalkeeper Patterson, 24, is seen as a viable option to replace Fraser Forster, who's currently covering for the injured Guglielmo Vicario.
- Newcastle United are hoping to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer in the summer, according to the Sun. The 27 year old's contract in Merseyside ends in the summer and Newcastle are happy to wait to avoid a sizable fee in January. The Toffees striker has turned down bids from other clubs, including Fiorentina, to stay in England. Newcastle are also said to be targeting 20-year-old Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, reports the Mirror.
- Juventus are set to beat Newcastle to the signing of Benfica defender António Silva, according to the Mirror. "He wants Juve and Juve wants him," says Jorge Mendes, the 21-year-old centre-back's agent. Newcastle had been tracking the Portuguese defender for 18 months, but the financial logistics have seemingly proved too problematic, with the Bianconeri set to swoop instead.
- Former FC Porto boss Sérgio Conceição is widely expected to replace AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca, reports Footmercato. 51-year-old Fonseca is yet to be told of his departure, but the Rossoneri's 1-1 draw with Roma on Sunday looks set to be his last act in the San Siro hot seat.