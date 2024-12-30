Transfer rumors, news: Star Liverpool trio to dictate transfer movements

Janusz Michallik and Mark Donaldson discuss whether or not Mohamed Salah is playing the best football of his career following Liverpool's 5-0 win over West Ham. (1:31)

Liverpool's transfer movements will focus on their ability to keep a star trio while Manchester United are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

All talk of Liverpool operating in the transfer market next month revolves around their ability to keep hold of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all out of contract at the end of the season. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

- All talk of Liverpool operating in the transfer market next month revolves around their ability to keep hold of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all out of contract at the end of the season, but Teamtalk reports the Reds are targeting Alphonso Davies and Jeremie Frimpong in the summer. Bayern Munich full-back Davies is a target for Real Madrid too, but the 24-year-old Canadian could be the ideal replacement for Alexander-Arnold, should the 26-year-old Liverpudlian depart for Madrid as rumoured. Davies' contract comes to an end next summer, and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from Jan. 1. Frimpong, 24, is contracted to Bayer Leverkusen until 2028 and is also a target for Manchester City. However, Liverpool see the Dutchman as the perfect long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson.

- Manchester United could begin the January transfer window by making bids for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to the Mirror and Mail respectively. Left-back Robinson, 27, is highly coveted by Liverpool among others, but he could fill a real problem position for United boss Ruben Amorim. Robinson added another assist to his growing collection on Sunday during Fulham's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth, and his attacking capabilities could be well suited to Amorim's style, particularly given Luke Shaw's ongoing injury problems. Verbruggen, 22, is Brighton's first-choice goalkeeper, and United's pursuit suggests Amorim is growing impatient with André Onana. Verbruggen would be available for £30m. United are also considering Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens.

- Clubs are lining up to sign out-of-form PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, but today Footmercato report that Chelsea are the latest side to express interest in landing the 26-year-old. They believe the Blues will contact the Ligue 1 league leaders in the next couple of days to find out whether or not a deal is feasible, with PSG said to favour a loan move with an option to buy. Chelsea are keen to bolster their attacking options, but AS Monaco, RB Leipzig, Manchester United and Juventus are also interested.

- Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is desperate for reinforcements in January given his side's lengthy injury list, and while Ekrem Konur [for Caught Offside] believes Spurs will battle Arsenal for Tyrick Mitchell, the Sun also reports they're preparing a bid for Sunderland's Anthony Patterson. 25-year-old Mitchell plays on the left side of defence for Crystal Palace, and would strengthen both north London clubs. Goalkeeper Patterson, 24, is seen as a viable option to replace Fraser Forster, who's currently covering for the injured Guglielmo Vicario.

- Newcastle United are hoping to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer in the summer, according to the Sun. The 27 year old's contract in Merseyside ends in the summer and Newcastle are happy to wait to avoid a sizable fee in January. The Toffees striker has turned down bids from other clubs, including Fiorentina, to stay in England. Newcastle are also said to be targeting 20-year-old Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, reports the Mirror.

- Juventus are set to beat Newcastle to the signing of Benfica defender António Silva, according to the Mirror. "He wants Juve and Juve wants him," says Jorge Mendes, the 21-year-old centre-back's agent. Newcastle had been tracking the Portuguese defender for 18 months, but the financial logistics have seemingly proved too problematic, with the Bianconeri set to swoop instead.

- Former FC Porto boss Sérgio Conceição is widely expected to replace AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca, reports Footmercato. 51-year-old Fonseca is yet to be told of his departure, but the Rossoneri's 1-1 draw with Roma on Sunday looks set to be his last act in the San Siro hot seat.