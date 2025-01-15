Open Extended Reactions

Kelly Cates will present Match of the Day next season. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Kelly Cates will share presenting duties of the BBC's flagship football show Match of the Day, along with co-hosts Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan.

Gary Lineker, who has been in the role since 1999, announced in November that he would be stepping away at the end of the season.

The BBC confirmed the move on Wednesday, with the presenters set to share hosting roles for Match of the Day, Match of the Day 2 and MOTD: Champions League on Wednesdays.

Cates will continue working for Sky Sports, having been a central figure of their football coverage in recent times.

"We are all friends and we've known each other for a long time and that's a really lovely part of it," Cates said.

"Not only is it a great role just on its own but I'm sharing it with two people I really admire, respect and genuinely like. It's a great set-up."

Logan joined the BBC in 2007 and has been a key part of their coverage across a range of sports.

"I think what's interesting is although we're sharing the role, we won't actually be working together on Match of the Day," she said.

"It's really great to share it because we bring different experiences and different interests within the game. We bring different ways of broadcasting and that will mean our pundits are kept on their toes and share different kinds of analysis."

Chapman has often hosted Match of the Day 2, the state broadcaster's secondary Premier League highlights programme.

"People might find this hard to believe but there's absolutely no competition between the three of us," he said.

"We'll do a mix of everything that works for us all as individuals, and all of us are really keen that it's fair."