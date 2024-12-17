Transfer rumors, news: Barca want new deals for De Jong, Araújo

Craig Burley details Barcelona's shortcomings in what has turned into a three-way race for LaLiga with Real and Atletico Madrid. (1:51)

Barcelona are preparing to open contract talks with Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo, while several clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip and rumors from around the globe.

- Palmeiras reject Brighton's $25m bid for Vitor Reis

- Dutch defender Casparij signs Man City extension

- Source: United, Amad in advanced contract talks

- Barcelona have approached centre-back Ronald Araújo and midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid plans to begin talks over new contracts, according to Sport. It is reported that the Blaugrana are keen to avoid key players entering the final 12 months of their deals, and they are now said to be optimistic of signing them to extensions before next summer after positive initial discussions were held. De Jong, 27, has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season, while 25-year-old Araújo is expected to return to action for the club soon after missing time following a hamstring injury sustained while representing Uruguay at the Copa America.

- Several clubs across Europe are interested in Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, reports Ekrem Konur. Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are said to be among the sides keen on him, with PSG willing to part ways with the 26-year-old France international. Kolo Muani has struggled to earn regular minutes in Ligue 1 this season, having started just two of his ten league appearances for manager Luis Enrique. Previous reports have indicated that he could be available on loan in January.

- Liverpool have been "impressed" by Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, but the Reds have decided against adding him to their shortlist, according to Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Manager Arne Slot reportedly prefers a "traditional" right-back for his system, and therefore doesn't see the 24-year-old Netherlands international as a strong fit for his squad. Frimpong has also been linked with Manchester City.

- AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is set to sign a new contract at the San Siro, reports Fabrizio Romano. An extension that secures his future until the summer of 2029 is reported to have been agreed, with the 29-year-old one of three key players -- alongside Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders -- that the Rossoneri have been hopeful of securing to new deals. Maignan registered his seventh clean sheet of the league campaign on Sunday during the 0-0 Serie A draw with Genoa.

- Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are interested in Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards. The Magpies are said to be open to moving on from the 35-year-old Slovakia international as they look to remain aligned with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), although the recent injury to Nick Pope has reportedly complicated the situation. Dúbravka started his first league game of the season on Saturday during the 4-0 victory over Leicester City.

ESPN's Barcelona correspondent Sam Marsden contextualises potential new contracts for Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong.

Barça have shown there is life without Araújo and De Jong this season. Araújo has yet to feature after getting injured at the Copa America in the summer, while De Jong has started just twice since returning from an ankle injury. Both were key players under Xavi Hernández. They would still carry significant value on the transfer market, though, and Barça are obviously keen to avoid losing them for free in 2026. However, both players may prefer to wait to see how the current season ends and what role they will have under Hansi Flick. The next few months will be key to determining Araújo and De Jong's futures at the club.

- Positive talks between Manchester United and centre-back Harry Maguire have been held regarding a new contract at Old Trafford. (The Times)

- Clubs in MLS and Brazil are keeping tabs on the situation of Club America and Chile international midfielder Diego Valdés. (Super Deportivo)

- Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner is attracting interest from Serie A club Parma. (Nicolo Schira)

- Feyenoord and Slovakia international defender Dávid Hancko is keen on joining Juventus, having previously been linked with Atletico Madrid. (Calciomercato)

- AFC Bournemouth are planning to propose a new long-term contract to manager Andoni Iraola. His current deal will enter the final 18 months in January. (Football Insider)