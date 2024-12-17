Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City and Netherlands international Kerstin Casparij has signed a new contract with the club, keeping her with Gareth Taylor's side until 2027.

The Dutch defender signed in the summer of 2022 from FC Twente and has made 66 appearances in all competitions since.

"It was pretty much a no-brainer and as soon as [City managing director] Charlotte [O'Neill] and Gareth let me know they wanted to extend my contract I was pretty much up for it straight away," the 24-year-old told club media. "I think we're doing really good things.

"We have some big goals with the club, as a team and individually for me and trying to take it step by step. We want to win something [this season]. We want to give our fans something to celebrate and ourselves something to celebrate."

Manchester City face Barcelona in their final group game of the Champions League on Wednesday. City will top Group D, providing they avoid a two-goal defeat to the Catalans.