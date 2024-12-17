Melbourne Victory's appointment of Patrick Kisnorbo was 'a swing for the fences' that ultimately failed, according to ESPN's Joey Lynch. (3:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne Victory head coach Patrick Kisnorbo has left the club after just seven A-League Men games at the helm.

Victory, currently sitting third in the table, confirmed on Tuesday that the 43-year-old was leaving to pursue an overseas opportunity.

"We are disappointed to see Patrick depart the club so early in his expected journey with us, however Patrick has advised us that this is an opportunity he wanted to take for his own development as a coach," Victory chairman John Dovaston said in a statement.

Assistant coach Arthur Diles will step in to take charge of the Victory for Saturday's derby against Melbourne City, with the club hinting that a permanent solution may not be found until January at the earliest.

"As our attention turns to the rest of the season, we know Arthur is in an excellent position to further build on the strong foundations established as we ultimately strive for silverware," Victory's managing director Caroline Carnegie said.

"Arthur has a deep understanding of the team's dynamics and is well-equipped to ensure stability, maintain focus and provide leadership as the team moves forward."