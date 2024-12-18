Mark Ogden reacts to comments made by Marcus Rashford about his future with Manchester United. (1:31)

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed Mason Mount has seen a specialist to get to the bottom of his latest injury set-back.

Mount was substituted 14 minutes into the Manchester derby on Sunday after suffering a muscle injury.

He's set to miss the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

"He's not available," Amorim said. "We will assess the amount of time, he's seeing a specialist today [Wednesday] so we'll see."

Asked if there was any indication about whether Mount is facing a long lay-off, Amorim said: "Not at the moment, we will know more or less today [how serious it is]."

Mount's time at Old Trafford has been beset by injury problems.

He's only completed 90 minutes in a United shirt once during 18 months at the club and looked visibly upset when he was forced off at the Etihad Stadium.

"He's really sad and in the dressing room he was really really sad so we need to help him," Amorim said. "When the player is in this moment with a lot of injuries and with this schedule without many training [sessions] with all the squad makes the load he really needs, try to do it with exercise but it's not the same.

Mason Mount suffered from injury in Manchester United's win against Manchester City. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"It's hard and we have to maintain the load and we have to travel and with travelling you cannot train so it's really hard for them. We will try to find a better way to recover these kinds of guys like Mount and Luke Shaw because after a few weeks and a few months they will be ready to cope with a lot of things."

Mount was not part of the United squad that travelled to London on Wednesday, but Alejandro Garnacho has returned.

Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were both axed from the squad against City. Rashford looks set to also miss the game against Spurs after he did not board the train south from Stockport station.

Garnacho was part of the group which made the trip on Wednesday and Amorim said he's been pleased with Argentina international since missing the derby.

"Really good, he trained really well," he said. "He seems a little bit upset with me and that's perfect. I was really really happy because I would do the same. He's ready for this game."

Rashford was unable to train on Monday because of illness and was expected back at Carrington on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old gave an interview in which he suggested he wants to leave United.

It's unclear why Rashford did not travel with the rest of the squad on Wednesday, but Amorim suggested he would have taken a different course of action rather than making his desire to leave public.

"If this was me, probably, I would speak with the manager but guys, let's focus on Tottenham," he said.