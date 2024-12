On ESPN's The Football Reporters podcast, Mark Ogden and James Olley slam the lack of transparency in the bidding process for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. (2:24)

Saudi Arabia was announced Thursday as an invited guest for the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2025 and 2027, eight days after it was selected to host the 2034 World Cup.

The 16-nation Gold Cup, soccer's championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, will be played next year at 14 sites in 11 areas in the U.S. and Canada from June 14 to July 6.

The United States sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and '23 Gold Cups to give most Europe-based players time off following their club seasons.

Previous guests included Brazil (1996, 1998, 2003), Colombia (2000, 2003, 2005), Ecuador (2002), Peru (2000), Qatar (2021, 2023), South Africa (2005) and South Korea (2000, 2002).

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including 2023. The U.S. has won seven, including 2021, and Canada won in 2000.

Canada, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, Panama and the U.S. have qualified for next year's Gold Cup. CONCACAF said the draw will be April 10.