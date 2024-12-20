Open Extended Reactions

Diego Simeone has said he is seeking the solutions to help earn his first league win at Barcelona as Atlético Madrid coach on Saturday.

The Argentinian manager has been in charge of the Rojiblancos since 2011. Atlético's last LaLiga win at Barça was in February, 2006.

"I've won at other places in the league but I haven't won at Barça," Simeone said on Friday. "There's always that challenge to improve and the numbers speak for themselves. I haven't found the solution up to now."

Atlético, under Simeone, have faced Barça 25 times in LaLiga, losing 16, drawing seven and winning only twice. Both victories were on their home turf.

Atlético have plenty of motivation heading into the encounter at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium as a win would see them lead the LaLiga standings.

They are currently level on 38 points with Barça, who are top. Simeone's side has not lost since Oct. 27 and is in the midst of an 11-game winning streak in all competitions, including six straight triumphs in LaLiga.

Although Barça boast the best attack in the league, Atletico have, alongside Real Sociedad, the strongest defense in the competition with 11 goals conceded in 17 games.

"We are working well as a bloc," Simeone said. "We want to compete and improve.

"We have the same points as we had last season, the results of our rivals will show us how far we can go."

Atleti are at full strength while Barça, who have only won one of their last six league games, are without injured star Lamine Yamal.

"It's clear that Lamine is an extraordinary footballer," Simeone said. "He is one of the best offensively. Barca don't have players who have similar characteristics to him but they have others like Ferran [Torres], [Dani] Olmo, Pedri that can play in that position."

Simeone praised Barça coach Hansi Flick's style of play.

"We face a team that plays very well," Simeone said. "I like the youth they have in the middle of the field. They play very good football. I have no doubt that Raphinha is one of the best in LaLiga for his performances, for his bravery, his way of playing.

"They have done very well beyond the setbacks lately. Even in those setbacks, they have been better than the rival. I don't think he [Hansi Flick] will change anything because he has proven that his style gives him the results he wants. We have our strengths to compete in a game that will be entertaining."