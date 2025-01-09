Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo midway through his trademark celebration after scoring against Al Okhdood. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account for 2025 at the first attempt on Thursday, marking the 24th year in a row that he has scored in professional football.

The 39-year-old converted a penalty kick for Al Nassr's second goal in the 3-1 win over Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League (SPL), sandwiched by a double from former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané.

Ronaldo posted on X to celebrate the win, writing: "Best way to start the year."

His first goals came in October 2002 for Sporting CP, netting twice as his team beat Moreirense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Since then, he has racked up over 900 career goals for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Al Nassr's win moved them back up to third in the SPL, though they are level points with Al Qadsiah having played a game more.

Stefano Pioli's team are eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad, who also have a game in hand.