Gabriel Jesus covered his face with his shirt as he left the pitch. Ian Kington / IKIMAGES / AFP

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus left the FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United on a stretcher after being injured.

The Brazilian covered his face as he was carried off in the first-half with the game goalless, following an innocuous coming together with United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Jesus clipped Fernandes just outside Arsenal's 18-yard box, causing Fernandes' boot to come loose.

The United midfielder then twice threw his boot to the ground in frustration at referee Andrew Madley deciding against rewarding a free kick, earning him a booking for dissent. However, while Fernandes fumed, Jesus stayed down and required a stretcher.

Jesus is the latest injury to one of Arsenal's starters, with Bukayo Saka ruled out until March after he required surgery on a hamstring injury.

Arsenal are also without Ethan Nwaneri (muscle injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Ben White (knee).