Colombia international James Rodríguez has signed with Liga MX's León, the Mexican club announced on Monday.

Recently a free agent after terminating his contract with Rayo Vallecano -- who initially signed James in August -- the 33-year-old will now join a León side that kicks off their 2025 Clausura run on Jan. 18.

"Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and Club Leon of Mexico have reached an agreement for the transfer of James Rodriguez," the Spanish club said in a statement.

They did not give any details of the deal.

"From the club, we wish James the best of luck in his new stage," the club added.

Eight-times Mexican champions León posted several images of Rodriguez on their social media accounts, but also did not give any details of the deal.

In June, León will then take part in the Club World Cup, beginning with group stage matches against Chelsea, Esperance de Tunis, and Flamengo.

The Colombian's move to Mexico marks his sixth team since 2021 after playing for Rayo Vallecano, São Paulo, Olympiacos, Al-Rayyan, and Everton in recent years.

Earlier in his career, the Golden Boot winner at the 2014 World Cup was noted for high-profile runs through the likes of European giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The midfielder has also played for Envigado, Banfield, Porto, and Monaco.

With Colombia, Rodriguez has amassed 29 goals across 112 caps, including a successful run at last summer's Copa América where his team lost to Argentina in the final.

On Sunday, León also made headlines when former Mexican international Andrés Guardado hinted at a return from retirement after stating "I'm back" on social media.