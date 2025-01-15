Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea and Canada defender Ashley Lawrence has said she is "excited" about former Manchester United and San Diego Wave manager Casey Stoney being appointed as the head coach of the national team.

Stoney was named manager on Monday, taking over from Bev Preistman, who was suspended during the Paris 2024 Olympics and subsequently fired in November following an investigation into Canada's use of drones to film opposition teams' training sessions.

"I've never actually worked with Casey, but I've heard a lot of good things," Lawrence told ESPN on Wednesday.

"Of course playing in the UK, there's a lot of players that have played with her and that have also been coached by her. I've heard a lot of good things."

As a player, Stoney lifted 12 major trophies during her time at Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Charlton Athletic, and Lincoln Ladies. She won 130 England caps and captained her country, appearing in three World Cups. She also captained Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympics.

"I think it's always cool to be managed by a former player and she has a lot of experience with England, and I think that's really cool," Lawrence said. "Naturally, she's going to understand what it's like to be a player and play at a high level, and there's just certain things that you can't really explain to someone that hasn't played.

"I am excited to see what she has to bring, what she has to offer her experience, and I think she's going to be a great value to the Canadian national team, and I'm looking forward to the next year with her."

Ashley Lawrence is excited to work with Casey Stoney when she joins up with the Canada national team. Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Stoney managed Man United for three years, earning promotion to the Women's Super League in 2019 before departing to become the head coach of NWSL side San Diego Wave in 2021. She guided the Wave to the playoffs in 2022 and was NWSL coach of the year that season but parted ways with the club in June after a seven-game losing streak.

"Canada has a proud tradition in women's football, and I am excited to work with such a talented group of players," Stoney said in a statement from Canada Soccer.

"Together with the federation's new leadership, we will strive to build on past successes and continue to grow the sport in Canada on and off the field. I look forward to the journey ahead and to engaging with the incredible passion of Canadian soccer fans."