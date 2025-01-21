Open Extended Reactions

Joe Russo (left) watched Wrexham secure promotion to the Football League alongside Ryan Reynolds and Paul Rudd in 2023. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Hollywood film director Joe Russo has joined the board of English second-tier outfit Sheffield United, the club have confirmed.

Russo, who along with his brother Anthony has directed four Marvel films including "Avengers: Endgame," is one of three new board members the Championship side have unveiled.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers executive Len Komoroski and real estate businessman Terry Ahern have also joined the board and become investors in COH sports, the American-based consortium who took over Sheffield United in December.

Russo has been pictured in English football before, having watched Wrexham secure promotion to the Football League alongside co-owner Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Paul Rudd in April 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe, Len and Terry to the board of directors of Sheffield United Football Club," Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, co-chairmen of Sheffield United, said.

"We want to see the Blades competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis. An important element of this is ensuring Sheffield United Football Club has the highest quality team not just on the pitch but in the boardroom as well.

"Each of Joe, Len and Terry bring outstanding capabilities and decades of experience to the table as we plan for the long term, develop the brand and ensure we have the best infrastructure in place. As prospective board members and investors we know all Blades fans will give them a warm welcome at Bramall Lane."

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season but Chris Wilder's side are in the Championship promotion places, one point and one place behind leaders Leeds.