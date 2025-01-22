Open Extended Reactions

MLS expansion side San Diego FC on Wednesday signed Denmark winger Anders Dreyer as their second-ever Designated Player, the club confirmed.

The three-year contract for Dreyer is through the end of 2027 and follows a transfer from Anderlecht.

"Anders is an exciting addition to our front line who has proven he can contribute goals everywhere he's been in his career," San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps said in a news release.

"He has shown his quality at the highest levels of European football, and we're confident that his talent and work ethic will be instrumental to our success on the field. We're excited to welcome him to SDFC as our second-ever Designated Player as we continue to build our roster for our inaugural season in MLS."

Prior to his time at Anderlecht, the 26-year-old played for Midtjylland, Rubin Kazan, Heerenveen, Brighton's U-23 side, St. Mirren, and Esbjerg.

At the national team level, Dreyer has made three appearances for Denmark's senior squad since 2021.

Anders Dreyer has played for Denmark three times since 2021. EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, San Diego also announced the signing of local talent and United States men's national team midfielder Luca de la Torre on loan from Spain's Celta Vigo.

San Diego's first-ever DP signing, made last year, was Mexico international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.