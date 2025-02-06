Open Extended Reactions

As they finished the group stage of the ASEAN Club Championship with a perfect record of five wins, there was no denying that Công An Hà Nội have been the standout team of the campaign so far.

Buriram United, the team that finished behind them in Group B, can make a very good case to being the next best in the tournament.

So, with Buriram doing what they needed on Thursday -- beating Kuala Lumpur City 1-0 -- to join CAHN in the semifinals, the dream final -- and a rematch at that -- is still on the cards.

With all due respect to the other two teams that advanced to the last four -- BG Pathum United and PSM Makassar -- neither have set the tournament alight yet, in what was a keenly-contested Group A that was only decided on the final match day.

Featuring two teams that had to go through the qualifying route, Group A also loomed as the less-competitive even if the unfancied Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng did admirably to finish third ahead of some more-illustrious competition.

On the contrary, Group B featured three teams who have featured in Asia's top-level competition in recent times in the AFC Champions League, as well as others with their fair share of continental experience.

The fact that CAHN finished with five consecutive victories is a commendable achievement.

Already, they will be huge favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy come May.

But their biggest obstacle could come in the form of a side they have already faced -- right at the start of proceedings.

In the opening round of play, with Buriram expected to issue a statement as one of the pre-tournament favourites, CAHN pulled off a massive upset as they more than matched their Thai opposition en route to claiming a 2-1 win.

It was the first sign of things to come.

Littered with star Vietnam internationals like Nguyễn Quang Hải, Vũ Văn Thanh and Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh and with their foreign contingent also rising to the occasion, CAHN swept aside all that stood in their way - racking up a competition-high 15 goals while conceding just six.

Even with a majority of their strongest XI rested on Thursday, they still had enough in reserve to beat Borneo Samarinda 3-2 -- a result which ended any hopes the latter had of making the semis.

Yet, after that opening defeat, Buriram have also gone from strength to strength.

The two goals that CAHN put past them remain the only they have conceded and they have also displayed their attacking prowess with 13 goals, including seven in a rout of Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Unlike compatriots BGPU, Buriram have opted to field close to their strongest lineup wherever possible.

It means that, while their ten-point haul is actually one less than BGPU, their displays have been far more convincing.

Of course, with the semis only taking place in April, there is plenty of time for BGPU and PSM to find form.

Especially given it will be knockout football, anything can happen.

For now, though, CAHN loom as the team to beat.

And if there's anyone team that could do so, it is the team that joined them in the semis from Group B on Thursday evening.