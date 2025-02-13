Tottenham vs Manchester United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

On "The Football Reporters" podcast, James Olley says Ange Postecoglou is part of the problem as Tottenham wrestle with an injury crisis. (2:02)

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in the Premier League after contrasting fortunes in domestic cup competitions, hoping for a much-needed boost in the League. Ange Postecoglou's side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the semifinal by Liverpool and the FA Cup by Aston Villa in their two most recent games, with the Tottenham manager defending his injury-ridden squad.

As for Manchester United, they bounced back from the a 0-2 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in the league with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round. Ruben Amorim's side are thirteenth in the Premier League table, two points above Tottenham, as both teams look to get their respective seasons on track.

The two sides last met in December in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal - where Tottenham edged a topsy-turvy contest by a 4-3 scoreline. Their last meeting in the league saw Postecoglou fashion a 3-0 win at Old Trafford against Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United.

Amorim has had a mixed start to life as Manchester United manager, losing eight and winning ten of his 20 matches in charge so far, but the FA Cup win over Leicester brought some relief. There was no such relief for Postecoglou, as elimination from domestic cup competitions has only served to raise further questions over his future. A win over Manchester United would provide some succour, although given Tottenham's lengthy injury-list, that seems a tall ask.

With the idea of relegation now far-fetched, the best that both clubs can aim for in the league is an outside chance at the European spots, which would require them to put together a winning run.

- Premier League table

Ahead of Sunday's big game, here's everything you need to know:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK and on Peacock in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 16:30 p.m. GMT (11:30 a.m. ET).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Paul Tierney

Injury news:

Tottenham Hotspur

Brennan Johnson, F, thigh, DOUBT, expected back mid-February

Cristian Romero, D, muscle, DOUBT, expected back mid-February

Timo Werner, F, hamstring, DOUBT, expected back mid-February

Wilson Odobert, F, hamstring, DOUBT, expected back mid-February

Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, DOUBT, expected back mid-February

James Maddison, M, calf, DOUBT, expected back mid-February

Micky van de Ven, D, fitness, OUT, expected back late-February

Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, expected back early March

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, expected back early March

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, expected back mid-October

Manchester United

Luke Shaw, D, hamstring, DOUBT, expected back mid-February

Mason Mount, M, muscle, DOUBT, expected back mid-February

Lisandro Martinez, D, knee, OUT, expected back early-January 2026

Expected Lineups:

Tottenham Hotspur

GK: Antonin Kinsky

LB: Djed Spence | CB: Archie Gray | CB: Kevin Danso | RB: Pedro Porro

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Yves Bissouma | CM: Pape Matar Sarr

LW: Mathys Tel | CF: Son Heung-Min | RW: Dejan Kulusevski

Manchester United

GK: Andre Onana

CB: Leny Yoro | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Noussair Mazraoui

LWB: Diogo Dalot | CM: Manuel Ugarte | CM: Bruno Fernandes | RWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Amad Diallo | AM: Kobbie Mainoo

CF: Rasmus Hojlund

Stats:

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five games (3W, 2D) against Manchester United, with their most recent loss coming in October 2022.

Manchester United have the lead in the overall H2H in the Premier League, with 39 wins and 14 draws, while Tottenham have only won 12 of the 65 games between the two teams.

Manchester United's last win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came over 1200 days ago, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford scoring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in a 3-0 win.

Having won the last two games against their opponents, Tottenham will look to beat Manchester United in three consecutive games for the first time since 1989-90.

Only Everton, Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton have scored fewer goals than Manchester United (28) this season, while only Liverpool and Arsenal have outscored Tottenham (48) this season.

