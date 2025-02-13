Hansi Flick reacts to Barcelona's 4-1 win over Sevilla in LaLiga and shares his thoughts on Fermin Lopez's red card. (1:49)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said "there is no price" for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as the player's long-term future lies with the Catalan club.

Yamal, 17, is one of the most exciting young talents in world football and has already won the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy award as Europe's best player under the age of 21.

"There are key players, and he is [one]," Deco said of Yamal to TV3.

"There is no discussion, there is no price. There have been no offers because we didn't even want to talk about it."

Barça president Joan Laporta claimed in October that the club had rejected an offer worth €250 million ($270m) for Yamal after the player helped Spain win Euro 2024.

Since making his first-team debut as a 15-year-old in 2023, Yamal has become a regular for club and country.

"He will surely be at Barça for many years, like Pedri and Gavi ... They will [all] remain here," Deco said. "The club must do its homework, and he [Yamal] will be here for many years."

Lamine Yamal has established himself as a Barcelona star at the age of 17. (Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Barça midfield pair Gavi, 20, and Pedri, 22, recently extended their contracts until 2030. Yamal's deal expires in June 2026, the maximum allowed by law for minors.

The Spanish winger, however, revealed earlier this year that he will soon sign a new contract with Barça, "the club of my life."

Yamal is expected to put pen to paper on a contract until 2030 when he turns 18 on July 13.

His talent has drawn praise from five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who believes Yamal will become "the best player of this new generation."

Deco, who played with Ronaldo for Portugal and alongside Lionel Messi at Barça, agrees Yamal is special.

"Yamal is one of the special ones," Deco said. "Not only does he have talent. He also has a different mental capacity."

Yamal has scored 11 goals and set up 14 more in 31 games for Barça this season.