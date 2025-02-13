Open Extended Reactions

Pau Cubarsí has emerged as a key part of the Barcelona defence over the past year. Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsí has signed a contract extension through June 2029, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

Cubarsí, who turned 18 last month, has established himself as a key player for Barça since gaining promotion to the first team last season.

His previous deal was due to expire in 2027. The player's buyout clause remains at €500 million ($519.8m).

"Not only he is a resolute defender, which goes with the territory, but he reads the game very well and can play line-breaking passes worthy of the best midfielders," Barcelona said in a statement on Thursday.

"Cubarsí is 100% Barça, and he is set to remain so for many years more."

Cubarsí, who came through the ranks at La Masia youth system, was promoted to the first team in January 2024 under former coach Xavi Hernández and made 24 appearances for Barça last season.

He has continued to flourish under manager Hansi Flick and has played all 36 games for Barça this season. The 18-year-old won his first cap for Spain in March 2024 and was part of the team that won gold at the Paris Olympics.