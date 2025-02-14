Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji will be out for 8-10 weeks following an injury sustained in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid and will undergo surgery on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday.

"We only wish the best recovery for Manu [Akanji], speedy," Guardiola said.

"Because the effort that he has done this season has been unbelievable because him and Nathan [Ake] as well played in difficult conditions; not being able to be top and to help the team in an emergency position that we had in a lack of players in that position.

"And at the end, the body said enough is enough..."

Manuel Akanji was substituted at half time in Manchester City's match against Real Madrid. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Akanji was substituted at half time during City's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday after sustaining an injury to his abductor.

The Switzerland international is not the only new injury blow to Guardiola's already depleted squad with Jack Grealish and Nico Gonzalez also facing issues ahead of City's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Grealish was substituted due to what appeared to be a groin injury on Tuesday night, having been replaced by Phil Foden after 30 minutes.

"It's not as tough as what Manu [Akanji] has done but I don't know if tomorrow he will be ready," Guardiola said. "I don't think so, but we will see, we will assess in the next hours."

City, who are fifth in the Premier League standings, host sixth-placed Newcastle on Saturday, with both teams sitting on 41 points battling for a Champions League spot.