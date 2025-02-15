Open Extended Reactions

Ederson set up Manchester City's first goal on Saturday. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City's Ederson earned his sixth Premier League assist against Newcastle on Saturday, the most of any goalkeeper in the league's history.

Ederson set up Omar Marmoush for City's opening goal against Newcastle, as he also became the first goalkeeper to register three assists in a single season.

The Brazil international was level with former Tottenham and Blackburn Rovers shot stopper Paul Robinson on five before his long pass to Marmoush at the Etihad.

Marmoush went on to score his side's second and third goals for his first career hat trick.

City won the game 4-0 and are in fourth place in the Premier League with 47 points.