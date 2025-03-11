When did NWSL teams begin playing? Key years to know

The National Women's Soccer League is the premier women's professional league sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation. The NWSL, which features top players from around the world, held its inaugural game on April 13, 2013. FC Kansas City and Portland Thorns FC played to a 1-1 draw in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,784 at Shawnee Mission District Stadium in Overland Park, Kansas.
The NWSL consisted of eight teams during its inaugural season. The league has since doubled, with plans to field 16 clubs in 2026. Here's a look at the NWSL franchises and when each one was founded:
Active
Began NWSL play in 2022
Began NWSL play in 2024
Bos Nation FC
Set to begin NWSL play in 2026
Began NWSL play in 2013 (as Chicago Red Stars)
Denver NWSL
Set to begin NWSL play in 2026
Began NWSL play in 2014
Began NWSL play in 2021 (as Kansas City NWSL)
Began NWSL play in 2013 (as Sky Blue FC)
Began NWSL play in 2017
Began NWSL play in 2016
Portland Thorns FC
Began NWSL play in 2013
Began NWSL play in 2021
Began NWSL play in 2022
Began NWSL play in 2013
Began NWSL play in 2018 (ceased operations in 2020, re-established in 2023)
Began NWSL play in 2013
Defunct
Boston Breakers
Began NWSL play in 2013
Final season in 2017
FC Kansas City
Began NWSL play in 2013
Final season in 2017
Western New York Flash
Began NWSL play in 2013
Final season in 2016
Check out the ESPN NWSL hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.