When did NWSL teams begin playing? Key years to know

The National Women's Soccer League is the premier women's professional league sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation. The NWSL, which features top players from around the world, held its inaugural game on April 13, 2013. FC Kansas City and Portland Thorns FC played to a 1-1 draw in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,784 at Shawnee Mission District Stadium in Overland Park, Kansas.

The NWSL consisted of eight teams during its inaugural season. The league has since doubled, with plans to field 16 clubs in 2026. Here's a look at the NWSL franchises and when each one was founded:

Active

Angel City FC

Began NWSL play in 2022

Bay FC

Began NWSL play in 2024

Bos Nation FC

Set to begin NWSL play in 2026

Chicago Stars FC

Began NWSL play in 2013 (as Chicago Red Stars)

Denver NWSL

Set to begin NWSL play in 2026

Houston Dash

Began NWSL play in 2014

Kansas City Current

Began NWSL play in 2021 (as Kansas City NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Began NWSL play in 2013 (as Sky Blue FC)

North Carolina Courage

Began NWSL play in 2017

Orlando Pride

Began NWSL play in 2016

Portland Thorns FC

Began NWSL play in 2013

Racing Louisville FC

Began NWSL play in 2021

San Diego Wave FC

Began NWSL play in 2022

Seattle Reign FC

Began NWSL play in 2013

Utah Royals

Began NWSL play in 2018 (ceased operations in 2020, re-established in 2023)

Washington Spirit

Began NWSL play in 2013

Defunct

Boston Breakers

Began NWSL play in 2013

Final season in 2017

FC Kansas City

Began NWSL play in 2013

Final season in 2017

Western New York Flash

Began NWSL play in 2013

Final season in 2016

