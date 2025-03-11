        <
        >

          When did NWSL teams begin playing? Key years to know

          The NWSL kicked off in 2013. Steph Chambers/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 11, 2025, 06:20 PM

          The National Women's Soccer League is the premier women's professional league sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation. The NWSL, which features top players from around the world, held its inaugural game on April 13, 2013. FC Kansas City and Portland Thorns FC played to a 1-1 draw in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,784 at Shawnee Mission District Stadium in Overland Park, Kansas.

          The NWSL consisted of eight teams during its inaugural season. The league has since doubled, with plans to field 16 clubs in 2026. Here's a look at the NWSL franchises and when each one was founded:

          Active

          Angel City FC

          • Began NWSL play in 2022

          Bay FC

          • Began NWSL play in 2024

          Bos Nation FC

          • Set to begin NWSL play in 2026

          Chicago Stars FC

          • Began NWSL play in 2013 (as Chicago Red Stars)

          Denver NWSL

          • Set to begin NWSL play in 2026

          Houston Dash

          • Began NWSL play in 2014

          Kansas City Current

          • Began NWSL play in 2021 (as Kansas City NWSL)

          NJ/NY Gotham FC

          • Began NWSL play in 2013 (as Sky Blue FC)

          North Carolina Courage

          • Began NWSL play in 2017

          Orlando Pride

          • Began NWSL play in 2016

          Portland Thorns FC

          • Began NWSL play in 2013

          Racing Louisville FC

          • Began NWSL play in 2021

          San Diego Wave FC

          • Began NWSL play in 2022

          Seattle Reign FC

          • Began NWSL play in 2013

          Utah Royals

          • Began NWSL play in 2018 (ceased operations in 2020, re-established in 2023)

          Washington Spirit

          • Began NWSL play in 2013

          Defunct

          Boston Breakers

          • Began NWSL play in 2013

          • Final season in 2017

          FC Kansas City

          • Began NWSL play in 2013

          • Final season in 2017

          Western New York Flash

          • Began NWSL play in 2013

          • Final season in 2016

          Check out the ESPN NWSL hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.