Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of their Europa League semifinal against Athletic Club after Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt returned to training.

The pair were able to train with Ruben Amorim's squad at Carrington on Wednesday. Amad has missed nearly three months with an ankle problem. De Ligt has missed the last six games through injury.

Amad is unlikely to start against Athletic Club in the semifinal final first leg at San Mames on Thursday, but could make the trip to Spain with the rest of the squad on Wednesday afternoon. De Ligt's return is timely with Amorim facing selection issues in defence.

Amad Diallo's return will come as a significant boost to Manchester United. Getty

Lisandro Martínez has already been ruled out for the season while Diogo Dalot could also miss the rest of the campaign with a calf injury.

Amorim was forced to start Noussair Mazraoui at right wing-back in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Sunday despite playing most of his games as part of the back three since the Portuguese coach's appointment in November.

United are struggling defensively and have managed to keep just one clean sheet in the last three months.

If Amorim decides De Ligt is not fit enough to start against Athletic Club, he will pick his back three from Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelöf.