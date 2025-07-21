Arsenal vs AC Milan: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal begin their 2025-26 preseason in search of a trophy-winning formula, with Mikel Arteta aiming to go one better after three consecutive Premier League campaigns where the club finished second in the table. They take on AC Milan in the Singapore Festival of Football, and face Newcastle United later in the week too.

With rumours of Viktor Gyökeres' arrival still occupying headlines, Arsenal fans will be keen to watch their new signings this season -- Martín Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Nørgaard. Noni Madueke's exertions with Chelsea at the Club World Cup meant Arteta's most recent signing has been given time off and will join his new teammates after the Asia tour.

Arsenal have included a host of fresh names from their academy in the 30-man squad on tour, including highly-rated 15-year-olds -- midfielder Max Downman and centre-back Marli Salmon -- both tipped for senior-team appearances this campaign. However, most eyes in Singapore will be on Arsenal's major stars who will be hoping to start afresh after a trophyless season last year.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will be hoping Max Allegri's second spell in charge of the club proves as fruitful as the first, with the club coming off a disappointing campaign where they finished eighth in Serie A, and also lost the Coppa Italia final to Bologna, thus missing out on Europe. The club have suffered two high-profile departures -- that of left-back Theo Hernandez (to Al Hilal) and midfielder Tijjani Reijnders (to Manchester City), but have tempered the disappointment of fans with the signature of Luka Modric from Real Madrid.

The veteran will not be part of the Asia tour, but new midfield signing Samuele Ricci ought to feature, as will goalkeeping arrival Pietro Terracciano. Milan are linked with the likes of left-back Pervis Estupinan, strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Rasmus Hojlund and with Allegri pushing to make new signings, it's unlikely their lineup in Asia will be one that features in the 2025-26 Serie A season.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's match.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 23 at 12.30 p.m. BST (7.30 a.m. ET; 5 p.m. IST and 9.30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: National Stadium, Singapore

Latest news and analysis:

