Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reached a deal to join Liga MX club Pumas from Newell's Old Boys, the Argentine club announced on Monday.

Newell's said in a statement that Pumas was paying a fee of $2 million to bring Navas to Liga MX.

The three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid signed a one-year deal and could debut as early as this Friday's league match against Querétaro.

He is also expected to join the club in Leagues Cup play next week when coach Efraín Juárez's side will face Atlanta United, Orlando City and Inter Miami CF in the group stage.

Navas, 38, spent just six months with Newell's. He is one of the most successful players in Concacaf history, turning in a strong performance for Costa Rica in this summer's Gold Cup.

"Keylor Navas is no longer part of the squad and will continue his career with Pumas of México," Newell's said in a statement. "This decision was made based on the conviction of prioritizing our team. The commitment, professionalism, and respect for our club's values remain as non-negotiable pillars. We firmly believe that to achieve our goals it is essential that each member of our club pushes in the same direction, always prioritizing the team over the individual.

Keylor Navas came out of a brief retirement to captain Costa Rica at the Gold Cup. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"Our path is clear: unity, effort, and belonging. Under these values, we will continue working every day to honor our colors and the feelings of our fans."

In addition to his Champions League titles, Navas also won LaLiga, the Club World Cup and Super Cup titles during his time with Madrid. He went on to win three Ligue 1 titles at Paris Saint-Germain.

Navas joined Newell's as a free agent in January and made 16 appearances.

Pumas were looking for a replacement for goalkeeper Álex Padilla, who left earlier this month to rejoin parent club Athletic Club.

Navas was reportedly keen to move to Pumas to play in the Liga MX and be closer to his native Costa Rica.