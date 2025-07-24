Open Extended Reactions

LAFC are interested in signing Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min, a source has told ESPN.

The 33-year-old's future at Spurs continues to be uncertain. The club decided in January to trigger a one-year option on his existing contract and extend his deal through to 2026 rather than discuss fresh terms.

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has praised Son's decade-long contribution to Spurs but refused to confirm he will remain as club captain for the upcoming season.

ESPN revealed in June 2023 that Son attracted a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, and although he opted to remain at the club then, interest from the country remains.

The source said LAFC have made it clear they are willing to act if Son is willing to leave Spurs this summer and the club are open to allowing him to depart.

Son Heung-Min could make a move to the MLS with LAFC this summer. Raddad Jebarah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Talks are expected to clarify Son's position, but the club's preseason tour to Hong Kong and Seoul could complicate the situation given his extraordinary popularity in the region.

The club's final game in Seoul is Aug. 3 before they head back to Europe ahead of the Premier League season.

Tottenham's Europa League final win over Manchester United gave Son the opportunity to lift his first trophy for the club after becoming only the seventh player ever to reach 450 appearances for Spurs -- with 198 Premier League goal contributions -- since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for £22 million ($29.8m).

Asked last week whether Son had earned the right to decide his own future, Frank said: "It's always tricky, situations like that ... if that happens.

"Right now I have a player that is fully committed and training well and will play tomorrow. If a player has been at a club a long time, then there will always be a decision for the club to take.

"Because there is something in it if someone wants to leave at a certain stage ... then there can be something there. But the club will always decide in the end. First and foremost, he's here now. I'm not worried too much about it. Let's take that five or six weeks down the line. That will probably [be a question] I get the following week, so I'll practice my answers. Right now, he's here."