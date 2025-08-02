Craig Burley talks about Liverpool's summer transfer window so far after submitting their first bid for Alexander Isak. (2:10)

Eddie Howe has said the Alexander Isak situation is "far from ideal" and one he is "very much removed from" but still hopes to see him in a Newcastle shirt again after confirming the club have rejected an offer from Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Sweden international, one of the hottest properties in world football, has had his head turned by the Premier League champions' interest this summer.

ESPN has reported that Liverpool are not planning a second bid following their offer of £110 million ($145m) on Friday.

Isak did not travel to Asia for Newcastle's preseason tour due to what the club called a "minor thigh injury," only for his unhappiness to emerge along with the fact he is training at former club Real Sociedad.

"I think from my situation, I am very much removed from everything that is happening back home," Howe said, as reported by The Athletic.

"I was made aware there was a bid yesterday. That bid was turned down before I heard about it.

"There are people back in England dealing with the situation. I really don't know what is going to happen next, but from our perspective, we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again."

Newcastle will return from Asia after Sunday's friendly against Tottenham in Seoul, where Howe revealed he learned Isak was training in Spain with his former club through the media.

"I know where he is through the media, so I think from that perspective it's difficult for me to go into any detail," he said.

"The situation is far from ideal. It is quite complex. I think that is all I have got to say."