With the ASEAN U-23 Championship now done and dusted, here are the best goals to relive all over again. (3:07)

The best goals from the ASEAN U-23 Championship (3:07)

Open Extended Reactions

The opportunity to become queens of Southeast Asian football has once again arrived with the ASEAN Women's Championship taking place form Aug. 6 to 19.

Officially know as the ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup 2025, eight teams will vie to establish themselves as the dominant force in the region: Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Australia U-23, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

STANDINGS

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 - Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 - Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0 1st and 2nd qualify for semifinals

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 - Australia U-23 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 - Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0 1st and 2nd qualify for semifinals

The tournament will be held in Vietnam with games to be played in Phú Thọ's Việt Trì Stadium and Haiphong's Lạch Tray Stadium.

With eight teams divided into two groups, only the winners and runners-up will progress to the knockout round.

This year's tournament is the first that had qualification introduced, with only the top five teams from the previous edition -- Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam and Australia U-23 -- securing automatic berths.

Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore then qualified via the 2024 AFF Women's Cup. However, Singapore's subsequent withdrawal saw the fourth-placed team -- Timor-Leste -- take their place at the Women's Championship.

As was the case back in 2022, Australia have decided to send their U-23s although they have previously been represented by both the senior team as well as the U-20s.

Philippines are the defending champions having claimed their first title three years ago, although Thailand are the most-successful nation with four previous triumphs followed closely by Vietnam's three.

- Catch all the ASEAN Women's Championship action live on the ASEAN United FC YouTube channel here!

WHEN TO WATCH

Aug. 6

Thailand vs. Indonesia (4:30 p.m., Haiphong)

Vietnam vs. Cambodia (7:30 p.m., Haiphong)

Aug. 7

Myanmar vs. Australia U-23 (4:30 p.m., Phú Thọ)

Philippines vs. Timor-Leste (7:30 p.m., Phú Thọ)

Aug. 9

Cambodia vs. Thailand (4:30 p.m., Haiphong)

Indonesia vs. Vietnam (7:30 p.m., Haiphong)

Aug. 10

Timor-Leste vs. Myanmar (4:30 p.m., Phú Thọ)

Australia U-23 vs. Philippines (7:30 p.m., Phú Thọ)

Aug. 12

Vietnam vs. Thailand (7:30 p.m., Haiphong)

Indonesia vs. Cambodia (7:30 p.m., Phú Thọ)

Aug. 13

Philippines vs. Myanmar (7:30 p.m., Haiphong)

Australia U-23 vs. Timor-Leste (7:30 p.m., Phú Thọ)

August 16

Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up (4:30 p.m., Haiphong)

Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up (7:30 p.m., Haiphong)

August 19

Third place playoff (4:30 p.m., Haiphong)

Final (7:30 p.m., Haiphong)

WHERE TO WATCH