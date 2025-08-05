Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bayern Munich: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Ale Moreno talks about João Palhinha's season at Bayern Munich amid links with a loan move to Tottenham. (1:51)

Tottenham Hotspur bid goodbye to one legend in Son Heung-Min after their previous preseason friendly against Newcastle United but reunite with another as they face Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in Germany.

Spurs are building up to their UEFA Super Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain a week later, after a promising preseason under Thomas Frank so far.

Victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal in the first-ever north London derby outside the UK was followed by a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in South Korea in what was Son's farewell. The Korean forward is set to become the MLS record signing with sources telling ESPN that he is set to join LAFC.

Meanwhile, Spurs have completed a loan deal for Joao Palhinha from Bayern, and the midfielder is all set to face his parent club in this game. Frank will likely be without James Maddison, who sustained an injury against Newcastle.

Bayern Munich are only one game into their 2025-26 preseason, with a later start thanks to their exertions in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Vincent Kompany opted to field 22 players in the 2-1 win over Olympique Lyon, which also offered a first glimpse of new signing Luis Diaz after his €75m move from Liverpool.

Diaz made an immediate impact, winning a penalty which was converted by Michael Olise, whose brace won Bayern the game. Bayern have another friendly against Grasshoppers coming up, prior to their German Super Cup clash against Stuttgart.

On the transfer front, the club have also signed Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof in addition to Diaz to reinforce their squad after the departures of Leroy Sane, Eric Dier and Thomas Muller over the summer.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Tottenham's in-house website/app (SPURSPLAY) worldwide. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Thursday, August 7 at 5.30 p.m. BST (12.30 p.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST and 2.30 a.m. AEST, Friday)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich.

Latest news and analysis:

