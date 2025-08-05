After reports emerged that Newcastle's bid for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško were rejected, Stevie Nicol reacts to rumours surrounding his future. (1:01)

RB Leipzig have received a second bid from Newcastle United for striker Benjamin Sesko, a source has told ESPN, but the German club are yet to receive any offers for Xavi Simons.

The Premier League club had an initial offer, which a source told ESPN was worth £65.4 million ($86.8m) with a further £4.3m in potential add-ons, rejected last week for the Slovenia international, who has also emerged as a target for Manchester United.

An improved offer of £69.7m plus add-ons has now been submitted which the Bundesliga side are reviewing.

Sesko was left out of Leipzig's squad for their friendly against Atalanta on Saturday.

Should Newcastle succeed in landing Sesko -- who has been capped 41 times by Slovenia and scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig last season -- it could have a huge bearing on the future of striker Alexander Isak.

Sources have told ESPN that Newcastle have rejected a £110m bid from Liverpool for the Sweden international, who had been training at former club Real Sociedad after revealing he could be open to a move.

Isak headed back to Tyneside on Monday for talks with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as the rest of the squad returned from their preseason trip to Singapore and South Korea.

Howe's side are also pursuing an interest in Brentford's Yoane Wissa and the success of bringing in one, or both, of their targets could be key to Isak's future.

Should Howe be satisfied with the 25-year old's commitment, Newcastle will be keen to keep hold of a player who scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season and whose contract runs until the summer of 2028.

Meanwhile, a source has told ESPN that Leipzig are yet to receive any offers for Netherlands international Simons amid reported interest from Chelsea.

Simons completed a permanent move to Leipzig in January after having been on loan from Paris Saint-Germain since the previous season.

He registered 11 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances in 2024-25.

