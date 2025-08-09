Open Extended Reactions

Everton were defeated 1-0 by Roma in the first senior men's game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Fans piled in to get a look at their new home and David Moyes did not disappoint, giving a few indications as to what his starting XI might look like in their final match before the start of the Premier League season.

New signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made his debut after his move from Chelsea, alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Iliman Ndiaye in the attacking midfield slots, behind Thierno Barry, on his home debut.

Despite the strong side though, the Merseyside club were unable to break down the experienced Roma defence in the first half, though they did create big chances for striker Barry, who signed from Villarreal this summer.

In the second half, it was the Italians who took control of the game and Argentinian forward Mathias Soule beat Jordan Pickford with a curling left-footed effort.

Alcaraz, fresh from completing a permanent move to Merseyside from Brazilian side Flamengo, came close to equalising immediately with a header but it was well saved by last season's Serie A goalkeeper of the season, Mile Svilar.

In the end, Everton were unable to beat the Serbian keeper and had to accept defeat in the first match at their new home.

Moyes now has nine days ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Leeds at Elland Road on Aug. 18 to make his final tweaks and preparations.

Everton will return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first competitive match against Brighton on Aug. 24.