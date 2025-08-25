MLS Power Rankings: Charlotte continue unbeaten, charges up

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLS season continues to chug along, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table, and who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 28 to come up with this week's order of all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

A 0-0 draw against Portland was enough to stay atop the Western Conference and clinch a playoff spot (the first team to confirm their postseason berth and the fastest expansion club to do so), but not enough to hang on at the top of the Supporters' Shield race. They're undefeated in their last five regular-season games and are behind Philly by just a point. But a revitalized LAFC and stolid Minnesota in their next two weekends could be stumbling blocks to their Shield-chasing dreams.

Previous ranking: 4

The Union recovered from last week's stumble against the Red Bulls with a 4-0 victory at home against Chicago. In a weekend that saw multiple rivals drop points, Philly are back on top of the Shield standings, but the race is close. They've got two pivotal tests on the road up next. That starts with Cincinnati, who sit just two points and two spots below them in the Shield race.

Previous ranking: 2

Miami beat Tigres in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, but settled for a draw against a lamentable 29th-place D.C. United on the weekend. Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were both absent due to injuries but failed to produce much more offensively than a basement-dwelling squad that haven't won in 11 matches. They're still in reach of the Shield though, and focused on next week's Leagues Cup semifinal.

Previous ranking: 3

Cincinnati came up short at home on Saturday, losing 1-0 to the Eastern Conference's eighth-place NYCFC. The Orange and Blue have had a busy transfer window, with multiple players leaving as well and many coming in. Combined with injuries, they looked like a team still finding its flow together. In the words of manager Pat Noonan, "Our whole team struggled tonight."

Previous ranking: 5

Seattle beat Puebla in Leagues Cup last week, then trounced 24th-place Kansas City 5-2 at the weekend. Danny Musovski (who'll miss the rest of Leagues Cup due to a red card, with an added suspension for bumping an official) scored a hat trick. Next up? Back-to-back battles with LA Galaxy, first in the Leagues Cup semifinal and then in MLS.

Previous ranking: 9

After beating the Red Bulls 1-0, Charlotte have seven straight wins in the MLS regular season and are undefeated in eight games. That's the longest win streak for any team this season. That's solid stuff for the fourth-place side in the Eastern Conference, whose playoff position looks secure with six games left in the season.

Previous ranking: 8

Minnesota is a steady, consistent team that doesn't need more of the ball or most of the shots to punish you. While getting outshot 27 to nine (six to three on target) and holding just 32% possession, the Loons secured a 3-1 win over RSL.

Previous ranking: 6

Vancouver squeezed out a 3-2 win against St. Louis thanks to a controversial penalty call that Thomas Müller converted. They outshot and outproduced their visitors (seven big chances to one), but could be hearing from angry STL fans after that pen. Next up, they host first-place Philly in a big test for both teams.

Previous ranking: 7

Orlando win games by multiple goals, but they lose them that way, too. They got battered by Nashville in a 5-1 defeat that saw Luis Muriel score their lone goal five minutes before getting sent off in the 81st minute. Next up? A Leagues Cup semifinal against their Florida rivals, Miami.

Previous ranking: 10

They're still building up to their end-of-season potential, but seismic new signing Son Heung-Min scored his first goal in MLS six minutes into a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas. That's one assist and one goal in three games (two starts) for the South Korean star. The future looks bright.

Previous ranking: 12

Nashville had three straight defeats in the MLS regular season before Saturday's 5-1 win against Orlando, which saw Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge both record a brace. Surridge is back on top of the Golden Boot race (20 this season), and Nashville (who are fourth in the Shield race) have a bit of momentum as they prepare to host Atlanta.

Previous ranking: 11

A few weeks ago, the Crew were looking like potential Shield contenders, but they're dropping all kinds of points against teams they should be beating. They haven't beaten a team since Jul. 19, and that was 29th-place D.C. United. Since then, they have had two losses and a draw, this time a 2-1 defeat to the New England Revolution. They're still playoff contenders, but need a shift in pace.

Previous ranking: 14

San Jose's last four games have all ended 2-1, with the Quakes taking two defeats and two wins in the process. Bruce Arena's eighth-place squad is fighting to hang on to a playoff position, and Saturday's win against the 12th-place Dynamo could be consequential in that race.

Previous ranking: 15

After beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in Ohio, the Pigeons have two wins in two games against teams in the top five of the Supporters' Shield race. Their race to make the playoffs is looking more secure, with 29th-place D.C. United up next, though more challenging opponents await the end of their season.

Previous ranking: 13

Philly are a tough team to beat, especially in Chester. Chicago suffered their first loss since July 12 in a humbling 4-0 loss at Subaru Park. They'll head home hoping to recover against the Revs.

Previous ranking: 16

A week after beating Philadelphia (for the first time since 2019) 1-0, they lost to Charlotte 1-0. They fired off 15 shots but managed just three on target, but losing to the team with the longest win streak in the league this season, who hasn't conceded a single goal since July 19, isn't the worst result in the long run.

Previous ranking: 19

A 0-0 draw against San Diego is decent, as the Timbers put three shots on target against the first team to book a postseason berth this season. Portland finished the weekend in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with their playoff chances looking solid despite some interesting tests upcoming.

Previous ranking: 17

One minute you're scoring three goals against one of the worst teams in the league, and then the next minute, you're conceding three goals against one of the worst teams in the league. A week after beating 27th-place Atlanta 3-1, the Rapids lost to the team at the bottom of the league, the LA Galaxy 3-0. The last-place reigning champs scored their first in the seventh minute and things went downhill from there.

Previous ranking: 21

They've got two 1-1 draws in two weekends, this time against LAFC after battling back from Son's first MLS goal in the sixth minute. Michael Collodi's five saves were key to the draw, as Dallas were outshot seven to two on target. This is a solid result for the 11th-place side as they battle to break into the playoff spots.

Previous ranking: 20

While missing multiple players to injuries and suspensions (including Diego Luna), RSL fell 3-1 to Minnesota, marking three straight defeats in the MLS regular season. The good news? They play Kansas City next, after a few weeks' break to recover from bad momentum.

Previous ranking: 18

While battling for a postseason berth (they're in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, four points ahead of RSL), Austin showed up looking sleepy against Montréal, handing the Canadian club their second home win of the season and saving them from official playoff elimination this weekend. They can still make the playoffs, but that's a poor result.

Previous ranking: 23

The Galaxy are dead last in the Supporters' Shield race, but the reigning champs still pull off solid stuff from time to time. That includes this week's 3-0 win against the Rapids. Plus, they're in the Leagues Cup semifinal this week, adding some glimmer of hope that this could still be a trophy-winning season.

Previous ranking: 24

Matt Turner made five saves in New England's 2-1 win against the seventh-place Columbus Crew. The Revs finished the weekend in 11th place and eight points short of the playoff positions. With seven games to play, it'll be tough to break in, but not impossible, and results like this weekend's are massive.

Previous ranking: 22

The Dynamo are just a few places short of the playoff positions, but it's looking further and further out of reach. After losing 2-1 to San Jose, the Dynamo are winless in their last six games and haven't won a match since July 5. Sitting three spots below the playoff line, there's still just six points between them and ninth-place Austin FC, but they're running out of time to shift momentum.

Previous ranking: 25

A week after beating Columbus, the Canadian side drew 0-0 in Atlanta. Neither team produced too much, though Toronto likely had the better of the chances. They likely won't see a postseason but they're providing some interesting results en route.

Previous ranking: 28

Despite being vastly outshot by Vancouver in Canada, St. Louis put in work at BC Place only to fall 3-2 at the death thanks to a contentious penalty call. That'll sting for awhile. They head home for two matches in Missouri against teams toward the bottom of the table.

Previous ranking: 26

Montréal escaped official playoff elimination this weekend by beating Austin 3-2, but the end of their season still seems clear.

Previous ranking: 27

SKC hasn't won a game since July 4 (Colorado Rapids). They've also lost their last four by two or more goals while conceding 13 total between then. Sunday's 5-2 loss in Seattle wasn't pretty. That's the trend for SKC this August.

Previous ranking: 29

This season can't be over soon enough for one of the most disappointing teams in the league. They hosted Toronto and didn't manage much offensively, though they also didn't concede a goal.

Previous ranking: 30

They haven't won a game in 11 matches (their last victory was against Cincinnati on May 31), but they've had two draws in two weeks after five straight losses. Calling it even against a Messi-less Miami is still a laudable feat, but it's not enough to salvage the season. D.C. became the first team eliminated from the playoffs despite the result against the Herons.