Ilkay Gündogan is closing in on a move from Manchester City to Galatasaray on a free transfer, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder is set to sign a two-year contract with the Turkish side and while the final details between City and Galatasaray are still to be agreed, one source has told ESPN that the deal is "very close."

Gündogan rejoined City last summer after a year at Barcelona.

He made 54 appearances for Pep Guardiola's team last season, although the former Germany international struggled to have the same impact as he enjoyed his first spell at the Etihad Stadium when he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in seven years.

The midfielder has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola this summer. Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The 34-year-old has not played a single minute of City's first three games of the season and was left out of the squad entirely for the 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Galatasaray have until Sept. 12 to make signings with the transfer window in Turkey remaining beyond the Sept. 1 deadline imposed by the Premier League and Europe's other top league.

However, Galatasaray bosses are keen to finalise the paperwork for Gündogan's arrival on Tuesday in order to register him for this season's Champions League. Final squads must be submitted to UEFA by 12 a.m. CET on Tuesday.