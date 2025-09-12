Open Extended Reactions

All of the Premier League's biggest clubs are monitoring Ajax midfielder Jorthy Mokio, while Chelsea are in talks over signing another talented South American teenager in Deinner Ordóñez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Jorthy Mokio made his first-team debut for Ajax in February, shortly before his 17th birthday.. Raymond Smit/Newhouse Media/MB Media/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all looking at Ajax midfielder Jorthy Mokio, according to TEAMtalk. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring the 17-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Ajax last term and has played 60 minutes so far this season. He had already rejected offers from Barcelona and Bayern Munich to sign for Ajax from KAA Gent last year.

- Chelsea have held talks over a move for Independiente del Valle centre-back Deinner Ordóñez, according to the Daily Mail, with the 15-year-old being seen as the next big talent to emerge from the Ecuadorean club which has produced Chelsea players Moisés Caicedo and Kendry Páez as well as Piero Hincapié. Ordóñez's performances have also caught the attention of Liverpool scouts and clubs from Spain and Germany. The defender wouldn't be allowed to move to Europe until he turns 18 in October 2027, but Independiente are willing to agree a deal and want around £14m.

- Inter Milan are considering moving for Dusan Vlahovic when the striker leaves Juventus as a free agent at the end of the season, Calciomercato reports. Vlahovic's time in Turin looks set to go no further than next summer, when he is out of contract with little prospect of a new deal on reduced terms being accepted. The Serbia international could have left in the last transfer window, but was unwilling to accept a drop in his €12 million salary. There is now a resignation that the Vlahovic, 25, will depart when his contract ends, but Inter's interest isn't concrete yet due to the financial demands and the club's hopes for young forward Francesco Esposito.

- Borussia Dortmund could try to permanently sign Aaron Anselmino if the 20-year-old centre-back impresses on loan from Chelsea, Sport Bild reports. The Bundesliga club will take a similar approach to their one regarding Carney Chukwuemeka, when they capitalised on the midfielder's desire to return to BVB so they could push the fee down to €20m plus add-ons rather than meeting the Blues' request of €35m. There is no permanent option included in Anselmino's loan.

- AEK Athens forward Anthony Martial is getting closer to joining Sergio Ramos and Lucas Ocampos at Liga MX club Monterrey, according to L'Equipe. AEK Athens had also been in talk with Pumas UNAM, but it is now expected that the 29-year-old will be representing Monterrey with negotiations close to being completed. Martial moved to Greece last September having previously been contracted to Manchester United since 2015.

OTHER RUMORS

- Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries is one of the right-backs being considered by Manchester City, with the 29-year-old having admitted that he would be interested in moving to the Premier League. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United will not rule out letting Bruno Fernandes leave amid ongoing interest in the midfielder from the Saudi Pro League. (Football Insider)

- Benfica and Napoli are among the clubs who have enquired about Hoffenheim attacking midfielder Muhammed Damar ahead of the January transfer window. (Rudy Galetti)

- A deal has been reached for Jota Silva to join Besiktas from Nottingham Forest on an initial loan close to €3m with an option to sign him permanently for almost €17m that could become an obligation. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AEK Athens have reached an agreement to sign João Mário on loan from Besiktas. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Mexican club Pumas UNAM want to sign Real Betis' Argentine striker Ezequiel 'Chimy' Avila on a season-long loan, with a purchase option included in the deal. Avila's contract with Betis expires in June 2027. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Stade Rennais goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar and striker Bertug Yildirim could sign for Istanbul Basaksehir despite both having been expected to join Goztepe. (Le Parisien)

- Several clubs from within Germany and abroad have approached 18-year-old Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Adin Licina with his contract expiring in the summer of 2026, although the Bavarians want to extend his contract. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Three clubs from Serie A and MLS scouted Corinthians' €15 million-rated midfielder Rodrigo Garro in their match against Club Athletico Paranaense. (Ekrem Konur)