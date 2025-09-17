Open Extended Reactions

As the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite season kicked off this week, it was business as usual for two of Japan's representatives in Asian football's premier club competition.

For the third, well, they would not exactly know how usual business looks like given they are making their continental debut.

But, as Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Vissel Kobe both picked up victories while Machida Zelvia came from behind to earn a deserved point, one thing is for certain: the J1 League is likely to be a dominant force once again -- at least in the group stage while the tournament is still divided into East and West regions.

After all, all three Japanese clubs successfully reached the knockout round last season -- with Yokohama F. Marinos and Kawasaki Frontale finishing in the top two.

Vissel could easily have been third if not for Shandong Taishan's abrupt expulsion. It led to results involving the Chinese Super League club becoming null and void and, as a result, Vissel were relegated to fifth.

Come the quarterfinals, with zonal segregation no longer in play and the might of the Saudi Pro League now possible opponents, only Kawasaki were able reach the last four - and perhaps unsurprisingly, given they were the only ones that were not drawn to face one of the SPL giants.

If the luck of the draw was a factor before, it certainly was not in the semis as Kawasaki produced a stirring display to see off Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr -- only to eventually fall to Al Ahli in the final.

If anyone is to prevent another seemingly-inevitable SPL triumph in the ACL Elite this season, it is perhaps going to be one of the J1 League's contenders.

Vissel Kobe broke the deadlock against Shanghai Port through a stunning long-range effort by Erik, who was just one of two foreign players in their starting XI on Wednesday. Fred Lee/Getty Images

On paper, Vissel look the likeliest.

In a display that was hardly fancy but purely clinical, they cruised to a 3-0 win away to Shanghai Port on Wednesday.

Vissel are certainly an interesting proposition.

Even by the J1 League's modest standards when it comes to stockpiling foreign imports, or rather lack of, Vissel's squad has a distinctively local flavour. And yet, it has not stopped them from claiming back-to-back league titles.

Where they lack in imported quality, they make up for in seasoned campaigners who showed enough potential to earn a move to Europe previously before returning with enchanced quality.

Yuya Osako, who notched a goal and assist on Wednesday, spent eight years in Germany. In 2019-20, he was even Werder Bremen's joint-top scorer in the Bundesliga with eight goals.

Others in the starting XI against Port include Gōtoku Sakai, a former captain of Hamburg, as well as Yosuke Ideguchi, who counts Leeds United and Celtic among his former clubs.

Vissel even had the luxury leaving Yoshinori Muto -- who has Premier League, LaLiga and Bundesliga experience -- on the bench before bringing him on once the contest was effectively over.

Only three foreigners featured for Vissel compared to Port's six, and that is not including naturalised former Everton defender Tyias Browning.

Compare that to the starting XI that Thailand's Buriram United fielded in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Johor Darul Ta'zim, which included a solitary local in Suphanat Mueanta, and it is clear how formidable Vissel's homegrown contingent is.

Returning to the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time since 2019, Sanfrecce Hiroshima were relatively untroubled in a 2-0 win away to Melbourne City. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Then there is Sanfrecce, returning to Asian football's biggest stage for the first time since 2019.

While not as dominant as Vissel, Sanfrecce were barely troubled as they claimed a 2-0 win over Melbourne City in what is undeniably one of the most-arduous possible away trips.

Even last season in the second-tier AFC Champions League Two, Sanfrecce looked a class above the rest. They might easily have gone all the way if not for an administrative error -- where they fielded an ineligible player -- that ultimately resulted in their quarterfinal exit, as a 6-1 first-leg win over Lion City Sailors was forfeited into a 3-0 loss, which they were unable to overcome in the return encounter.

In a welcome sight, Sanfrecce were able to give vital minutes to playmaker Tolgay Arslan -- against the club they signed him from, no less -- as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term injury. A pivotal figure behind all their success in 2024, Sanfrecce will only be stronger once the German is back in their starting XI.

Machida Zelvia are making their continental debut this campaign after a remarkable first top-flight campaign saw them finish third in the J1 League in 2024. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

So, if Vissel and Sanfrecce already look firmly on course for the round of 16, could Machida make it three out of three?

The jury may seem out, especially given a home game against FC Seoul -- who are returning to continental action for the first time since 2020 -- did seem winnable, only for them to have to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Nonetheless, while Seoul did enjoy more possession, it was Machida who showed the greater attacking intent. If not for some wayward finishing -- with Shota Fujio the biggest culprit as he blazed over from close range right at the death -- it could easily have been a perfect three victories for the J1 League to open the new ACL Elite season.

Still, if Machida's remarkable recent rise is anything to go by, few should be betting against them.

They only made their top-flight debut last year and somehow finished third, having -- at one point -- looked like they might pull off a miraculous title triumph.

In captain Gen Shoji, they boast a former continental champion from his time with Kashima Antlers, while others such as Takuma Nishimura, Yuki Soma, Oh Se-Hun and Mitchell Duke all have previous experience at this level.

Their opening draw might not have been ideal but any team good enough to finish third in the J1 League last season should be good enough to be one of the top eight teams in the East region of the ACL Elite.

Of course, only one round of matches has been played.

Already, the prospects of the J1 League contenders are looking as positive as ever.