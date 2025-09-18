Frank Leboeuf admits Bayern Munich deserved their 3-1 win over Chelsea as the Blues return to the Champions League. (2:48)

Chelsea are "working closely with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA)," sources have told ESPN, over the club's treatment of Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi.

Both players are training away from the first-team after being told they have no future at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling, 30, has two years remaining on the five-year contract he signed when he joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £47.5 million ($64.85m) transfer in July 2022, becoming the first signing under the club's new owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Disasi, 27, was a £38.5m signing from Monaco in August 2023 is under contract at Chelsea until June 2029.

Both players spent last season on loan away from Stamford Bridge with former England winger Sterling making 28 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal and Disasi playing 10 times for Aston Villa.

Despite both Sterling and Disasi being available for transfer this summer, neither was able to secure a move.

Sources have told ESPN that Napoli and Bayern Munich both made attempts to sign Sterling, but with the London-born player wanting to remain in the capital to be with his young family, the proposals on offer from the two clubs were not suitable at the time.

But with Sterling and Disasi still at Stamford Bridge following the closure of the transfer window on Sept. 1, hopes of a return to Enzo Maresca's squad have not come to fruition and the two players have been left to train away from the senior squad.

Sources have said that Chelsea and the PFA are now working together to ensure that the two players are able to train properly and also given game time at the club's Cobham training ground.

Sterling and Disasi have also been given designated coaches to ensure that they will be able to secure a move away from Chelsea when the transfer window reopens in January.

Chelsea and the PFA declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.