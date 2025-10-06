Shaka Hislop heaps praise on Erling Haaland after the striker scored the crucial goal in Man City's 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League. (1:29)

Spain have confirmed that Rodri has pulled out of the Spain squad for matches against Georgia and Bulgaria, the country's football federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

Rodri's injury nightmares continued on Sunday as the midfielder was substituted in the 21st minute of Manchester City's Premier League win away at Brentford.

The 29-year-old sat down in the centre circle holding his hamstring and eventually limped off to be replaced by Nico González.

Rodri sought to downplay the seriousness of the injury after the match.

"I felt a little bit in the hamstring -- but it seems as though it's not that much," Rodri told Sky Sports.

"I stretched a bit, like in the final of the Euros [when he had to go off injured]. But the most important thing is it's not that big."

Rodri picked up a hamstring injury during Manchester City's win at Brentford on Sunday. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He has been building up his fitness and sharpness as he bids to return to top form for club and country after the serious knee injury he suffered last season.

Rodri underwent surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee after he suffered the issue -- which also affected the miniscus -- in a Premier League clash with Arsenal in September 2024.

After initially returning to action at the end of last season, Rodri has been building up his fitness in recent weeks as he bids to return to the form that saw him win the Ballon d'Or last year.

