Cristiano Ronaldo believes he still has gas left in the tank and the passion to compete with the younger players.

The Al Nassr forward, who is the highest scorer in men's international football with 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, said he is hungry for more despite his family's insistence that he slows down.

Ronaldo, 40, has scored five goals in six appearances in all competitions for Al Nassr this season and recently became the joint-top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history when he netted his 39th goal in a triumph against Hungary.

"People, especially my family, say: 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?" Ronaldo told Canal 11. "But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going?

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he does not have many years left of his playing career, but now is not the time to retire. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

"I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest."

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, 40, added another individual accolade to his distinguished career when he received on Tuesday the Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes.

"It's not an end-of-career award," he said. "I see it as recognition of years of effort, dedication, and ambition. I like winning, helping the younger generations-and they also help me maintain my level and continue competing. That's what excites me: competing with the younger ones. I still have a passion for this." Ronaldo has not given an indication when he will retire from football.

He signed a new contract with Al Nassr that will see him remain in the Saudi Pro League until June 2027 while he led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League in June.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has scored more than 940 goals in his career.

"I often say to you that if I could, I would only play football for the national team, I wouldn't play for any other club because it is the culmination and the peak of a football player," he said. "It's an honor for me to play for the national team." The 2026 World Cup will be Ronaldo's last opportunity to clinch the one major trophy that eludes him but he is just focusing on the task at hand.

Ronaldo and Portugal host Republic of Ireland in Saturday's World Cup qualifier before taking on Hungary on Oct. 14. "I'm sure the next games will go well and that we will qualify for the World Cup," Ronaldo said. "Obviously, our goal is to go to the World Cup and win, but we have to take everything step by step."