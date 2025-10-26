Take a look at some of Cristiano Ronaldo's best moments for Real Madrid against Barcelona in LaLiga. (4:05)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 950th career goal as Al Nassr earned a 2-0 victory over Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League.

Victory extended Al Nassr's 100% start to the season.

João Félix opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the 25th minute with a header as his rich vein of form in front of goal continued before Ronaldo sealed the points with his close-range strike two minutes from time.

It was Ronaldo's sixth goal of the league campaign and he has netted in each of his last four outings for his club.

Ronaldo is yet to win the league in Saudi Arabia since his move in 2023 but his side are sat three points in front of Al Taawoun in their quest for the title.

The Portugal international is on a quest to reach 1,000 career goals. Earlier this month, he said he will only quit football once he is "fulfilled."

"People, especially my family, say: 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?" Ronaldo told Canal 11. "But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going?

"I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest."